75% of “Innocent Palestinians” Approve of Hamas Oct. 7 Bloodbath, 98% Hate the USA

More than three quarters of Arab “Palestinians“ approve of the barbaric Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, according to the first poll on the subject. 98% said it makes them feel “prouder of their identity as Palestinians,” JNS reported.

48.2% of respondents in the areas Israel gave up in 1995 for a never-fulfilled promise of „land for peace“ saw Hamas’s role as “very positive,” while 27.8% view Hamas as “somewhat positive.” Almost 80% regard the role of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades “military” wing as positive, JNS reported.

59.3% of the Arabs who call themselves “Filistin” (after the biblical Philistines) said they supported the attacks “extremely”and 15.7% said they “somewhat” supported the bloody killing spree.

Only 12.7% expressed disapproval, with 10.9% saying they neither supported nor opposed the attack, JNS reported.

Three-quarters are so delusional they expect the Israel-Hamas war to end in a Palestinian victory.

After the end of the war, 72% want a government that includes Hamas with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah. Which ain’t happening.

98% of Palestinians surveyed held negative views of the United States.

The Ramallah-based Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) institute polled 668 Palestinian adults in the southern Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. (The margin of error is 4 percentage points, AWRAD said.)

While the Biden Regime still clings to the dangerous fantasy of a „two-state solution“ (meaning Israel and one big Palestinian terror state), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told NPR on Friday Israel must maintain “overall military responsibility” in Gaza “for the foreseeable future.”

“Once we defeat Hamas, we have to make sure that there’s no new Hamas, no resurgence of terrorism, and right now the only force that is able to secure that is Israel,” Netanyahu said. He added “there has to be a civilian government there,” but did not say which of the 98% USA-hating, Hamas-loving Arabs it would be.