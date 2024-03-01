Joe Biden Calls Skeptics of Climate Change “Neanderthals” in Border Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday for a drive-by photo-op border visit.

Brownsville is a desolate stretch with virtually no illegal alien invasion compared to other hot spots such as El Paso and Eagle Pass.

Biden shuffled around for less than 20 minutes before meeting with border patrol officials.

Biden looks very confused as he begins his highly choreographed visit — shuffling along a desolate stretch of the border with no illegal aliens in sight pic.twitter.com/cpyBNk6wLo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Biden met with border officials before delivering remarks. He spoke more about nonexistent climate change than he did about the border crisis he created.

“I love some of my Neanderthal friends who still think there’s no climate change,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden calls skeptics of climate change “Neanderthals.” pic.twitter.com/LR284IMmbi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 29, 2024

Biden spoke about climate change during his border visit while completely ignoring a question about murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

22-year-old, a University of Georgia student, was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal last week.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Biden’s open border invitation.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

Biden won’t even say Laken Riley’s name.