Illegal Alien Released into the US Last Year Has Been Charged with Killing a Mother and Toddler in Pennsylvania

An illegal alien who crossed the southern border last year and was released to live in the United States has been charged with killing a young mother and her three-year-old daughter.

Brayan Alejandro Gonzalez-Paez, 22, is in the United States illegally from Venezuela.

Gonzalez-Paez was driving without a license when he crashed the vehicle and killed Anjelica Guadalupe Amaya Briceno, 20, and her 3-year-old daughter on January 13 in Upper Merion Township.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced in a press release, “The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Upper Merion Township Police were dispatched to Valley Forge Park Road west of County Line Road. They arrived to find a 2007 gray Toyota Yaris that had struck a tree.”

“The driver, Gonzalez-Paez, was outside of the car and had removed the 3-year-old, JNBA, who was unresponsive. CPR was begun, and the child was transported to CHOP in King of Prussia, where she was later pronounced dead. Briceno was found trapped and unresponsive in the front passenger seat. She was extricated by emergency personnel and then pronounced dead on scene.”

An investigation determined that Gonzalez-Paez was driving between 70 and 80 mph in a 35-mph zone with heavy rain.

Steele’s press release explained, “Gonzalez-Paez failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway, lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the road onto a grass area. The vehicle traveled 74 feet across the grass, while rotating counterclockwise and struck a tree with the front passenger side door, continuing to rotate around the tree before coming to a rest. The vehicle sustained severe damage to the passenger side.”

The investigation also discovered that the front two seats and the rear seat belts were all fastened — indicating that they “were connected behind the occupants so the vehicle’s warning chime would not sound.”

There was also no child car seat in the vehicle to keep the little girl safe.

Gonzalez-Paez was arrested on February 6 and charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents lnvolving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed, Reckless Driving, Driving Without a License, and other related charges.