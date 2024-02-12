How Trump Can Win New Jersey, New York

If America is to survive, it will be because of grassroots organizations like the America First Republicans of New Jersey, and other groups like it, putting in the time and energy to right this ship.

The following article was adapted from remarks made for the Hands Off My Ballot! Rally in Denville, New Jersey on February 10th, 2024, hosted by the America First Republicans of New Jersey.

It’s always an honor to speak on behalf of the America First Republicans of New Jersey. The goal of this group is nothing short of turning the state of New Jersey “red” for President Trump in 2024, and beyond that. It is an ambitious goal for sure.

New Jersey has not elected a Republican for President since 1988, when George H.W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis by 14 points, 36 years ago. In 2016, President Trump “lost” – and I’ll put “lost” in air quotes, because who knows how much of that vote was fraudulent – New Jersey by about fourteen points. In 2020, Biden carried the state with a 16-point lead over Trump.

Again, we don’t know how much of that margin of victory was attributed to fraud.

Certainly, a great deal of it was. It’s just a matter of how much. However, as we all know, we are going to have to go the extra mile to make up for the amount of fraud that is systematically woven into the election system here and elsewhere.

In 2020, Biden supposedly received over 2,600,000 votes, the “most ever” received by a presidential candidate in the history of this state, to Donald Trump’s approximately 1,900,0000 votes. That’s a 700,000-vote deficit.

Statewide, New Jersey has approximately 1,000,000 more voters registered as Democrat than Republican. However, 2,400,000 voters identify as being unaffiliated or Independent in this state.

You would therefore need about 40% of those unaffiliated voters to vote Republican in order for President Trump to carry the state. Can it be done? Of course, it can.

In 2021, the Republican Jack Ciattarelli amassed 48.0% of the vote to Governor Phil Murphy’s 51.2%.

He lost only by 3 percentage points, or about 84,000 votes, which is well within the margin of error, certainly for fraudulent elections.

During the 2023 general election, statewide New Jersey had about 6,459,000 voters against a general population of 9.3 million. 84,000 votes were the difference in the most recent gubernatorial election.

There are about three million unregistered voters in this state, if those figures are correct. So, that would require us to register only 2.8% of the unregistered voters in order to have gotten a Republican Governor in office.

So, in short, it can be done. It won’t be without a fight, as it always is, but the prospects of turning New Jersey red are certainly much better than my home state of New York. Though even there, it is not out of the question.

The issue now becomes how do we get to that result?

The issues, this election cycle, across the board, doubtlessly favor Republicans: whether we’re talking about the economy, the crisis at the border, foreign policy and the endless wars in places like the Ukraine and Middle East, the opioid crisis – which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths from Fentanyl and other lethal drugs – which is also related to the border issue.

Our schools are failing children, many of whom – particularly in our inner cities – might, if you’re lucky, graduate with a fourth-grade reading proficiency level.

I just spoke to an educator in Maryland this past week at a fundraiser for J6 defendants and their families, who said most students in her district could not even read at a second-grade level.

As our students are getting indoctrinated with a woke curriculum – one based on racial grievances, critical race theory, hatred of whiteness – and, in particular, a jealous hostility towards the great men who built Western Civilization, from Columbus to Washington to Churchill – our foreign competitors, particularly China and India, run laps around us in science and math.

Nobody in their right mind would willingly sign up for the policies of Joe Biden or the modern Democratic Party: they are, in a word – and in every sense of the word – suicidal.