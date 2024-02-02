Awful Rep. Ken Buck Says He Won’t Vote to Impeach Mayorkas – “If There’s Some New Evidence, I’m Happy to Look at It”

The US border is wide open. Over 10 million illegal aliens have walked across the border since Joe Biden took office. The Biden regime is spending $451 billion a year to pay for illegal and asylum seeker benefits. This number will only increase in the months ahead.

Overdose deaths from fentanyl has quadrupled over the last 5 years since Biden opened the borders to the world.

This is the purposeful invasion of America. This is how the American Experiment ends.

DHS Secretary frequently lies to Congress and insists the border is secure when we all know this is a blatant lie.

House Republicans want to impeach Mayorkas – but not Ken Buck.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck told MSNBC he will not vote to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.

Rep. Ken Buck: I’m not changing my mind. I have met with Chairman Green from the Homeland Security Committee. I have met with the staff. I have talked to outside constitutional experts. I’ve talked to former members of Congress about what this would mean for Congress. I believe I have done my due diligence, and I am standing firm at this point on this. If there’s some new evidence, I’m happy to look at it, but I don’t believe there will be.

What do they have on Ken Buck?

