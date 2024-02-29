House Freedom Caucus Calls on Mitch McConnell to Immediately Step Down from Leadership and Not Screw Republicans in Upcoming Election Like Paul Ryan Did

Paul Ryan never liked Donald Trump. He still frequently attacks Trump and praises his detractors like angry warmonger Liz Cheney.

Dirty Paul Ryan repeatedly lied to the American public about funding President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Paul Ryan is now a board member at FOX Corp.

Paul Ryan announced in December 2017 that he was retiring after the midterm election in 2018. Then he stuck around and did as much as he could to fund never-Trumpers and ignore Trump supporters in the historic midterms that gave Nancy Pelosi the gavel again.

Paul Ryan also hampered House republican investigators when he blocked subpoenas of Democrats associated with the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Yesterday, Trump-basher and failed Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will step down as Senate Republican Leader – but not until AFTER the 2024 election!

That way, Mitch can do all he can to fund unpopular RINO candidates, fund the endless War in Ukraine, ignore the US border, lie to Republican voters, and help Joe Biden and Democrats to a successful 2024 election so they can continue to destroy the country and jail noisy Republican opponents.

But, there is some hope.

On Wednesday, following Mitch McConnell’s announcement, the House Freedom Caucus called for Senator Mitch McConnell to be replaced immediately instead of waiting until November.