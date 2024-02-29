HERE WE GO: Maricopa County is Sending Phony Mail-In Ballots AGAIN for Presidential Preference Election – One Voter Receives TWO Ballots With Her Name, Another Receives Ballot for Fulton County, GA Resident

Voters in Maricopa County, Arizona are reporting receiving strange mail-in ballots addressed to them ahead of the March 19, 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

Maricopa County, which holds roughly 60% of the state’s voting population, is considered the bellwether county for Arizona elections. The County is well known for sham elections involving phony mail-in ballots and, more recently, voting machine failures targeting Republican in-person voters.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the stolen 2020 and 2022 elections in Arizona. In both elections, thousands of ballots with no chain of custody documentation or signature identity verification were seemingly added to the results out of nowhere.

As The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported, a review of mail-in ballot affidavit signatures, when compared to voter registration records, showed that roughly ten percent of mail-in ballots were likely fraudulent with voter identity theft. View the fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures here:

Similarly, election watchdog group We The People AZ Alliance, after an extensive review of hundreds of thousands of 2020 election mail-in ballots, discovered that 300,000 potentially fraudulent votes were not signature verified in accordance with the law.

Also, as seen in the 2022 general election, voting machine and printer failures at 60% of voting locations disenfranchised Republican in-person voters who turned out at a ratio of 3:1 to vote for Trump-Endorsed candidates Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh. Kari Lake’s attorneys argued that these were intentional errors caused by malfeasance and falsely certified logic and accuracy testing prior to election day.

Thousands of in-person provisional ballots across the state were also not counted due to wrongfully canceled voter registrations without the voters’ knowledge.

This is why the County decided to unconstitutionally exclude The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson from election-related press conferences before, during, and after the sham 2022 general election, where 60% of voting machines across Maricopa failed on election day, disenfranchising Republican in-person voters. Maricopa County hates transparency and cannot be trusted to run a clean election.

Now, concerned citizen Aubrey Savela reports that she received TWO mail-in ballots with her name on them:

Maricopa county at its finest… My first time ever voting in a presidential preference election, and I received not one but two mail-in ballots Thank you @stephen_richer

Maricopa county at its finest… My first time ever voting in a presidential preference election and I received not one but two mail-in ballots Thank you @stephen_richer pic.twitter.com/DSLtZK4SU9 — aubrey savela (@aubrey_savela) February 29, 2024

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer responded on X, blaming Savela for the mistake by his office and doxxing her. Savela responded again with sarcasm, “I see you had no problem sharing my city of residency, maybe next time you can just share my whole address.”

Richer then fired back with another contemptuous post, notifying her and the world that they can request her exact address because it’s a public record.

Thank you so much Mr. Richer for the clarification regarding my ballots! I see you had no problem sharing my city of residency, maybe next time you can just share my whole address. — aubrey savela (@aubrey_savela) February 29, 2024

But, another Phoenix resident claims that he received a mail-in ballot for a woman who “appears to have been living (and voting!) in Fulton County, Georgia, since at least 2015.”

Brian Anderson, who previously worked as a press and research aide for former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and founded Arizona Capitol Oversight, said in an X post, “Yet her Maricopa ballots presumably have been mailed to this UPS box every election for the past decade?”

The woman reportedly “moved out of Arizona around 2013 and has voted in Georgia elections since at least 2016,” according to public records.

Why is there a Dem ballot in my (recently registered) UPS mailbox? This person appears to have been living (and voting!) in Fulton County, Georgia, since at least 2015. Yet her Maricopa ballots presumably have been mailed to this UPS box every election for the past decade? pic.twitter.com/xb49Mr8424 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) February 26, 2024 Anderson later reported that he marked the ballot as invalid and returned it to USPS. bye foreverhttps://t.co/3ALeKxBk1X pic.twitter.com/4rw6dllLa6 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) February 26, 2024

AZ Free News reports,

Registered voters may obtain a mail-in ballot by either joining the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) or making a one-time request for such a ballot. Under AEVL, voters may receive early ballots by mail indefinitely, so long as they vote at least once every two election cycles, or four calendar years. Trending: BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Confronts Total Creep New York Judge Arthur Engoron After Sources Tell Him Engoron Frequently Goes to Gym and is “Creeping Girls Out” – Engoron Wears Revealing Sweatpants and No Underwear? (VIDEO) Anderson shared with AZ Free News what he’d discovered through public records: the woman named on the ballot had moved out of Arizona around 2013, and has voted in Georgia elections since at least 2016. “I just don’t understand how no one has marked this lady as inactive after a decade,” said Anderson. Under a law passed in 2021 turning the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) into AEVL, SB1485, voters are supposed to be removed from AEVL if they haven’t cast an early ballot over the course of two consecutive federal election cycles and fail to respond within 90 days to a mailed notice from the county recorder. Such a response would have to include a written confirmation of that voter’s desire to remain on AEVL, along with their address and date of birth.

This is not a good sign for the upcoming Presidential Election in a county that is already infamous for running shady elections.