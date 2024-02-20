Nevada’s Democrat Secretary of State Pulls a Fast One, Claims ‘Glitch’ That Caused Unmailed Nevada Ballots to Show Up as Counted in Recent Primary will be Fixed in 48 Hours

A so-called glitch on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website caused unmailed ballots to show up as counted in the recent Nevada primary.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office (run by Democrat Francisco Aguilar) on Sunday learned of the ‘glitch’ after numerous Nevada voters realized their votes were counted in the recent primary even though they didn’t participate.

The SoS office “determined that the problem resulted in some counties not taking the proper steps to upload their voter registration. Every night each county uploads their voter registration to the secretary of state’s database, which executes code to create the statewide voter registration file that Nevadans see when they log into vote.nv.gov, according to the secretary of state’s office.” – The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“The systems used by some counties require additional steps to be taken to ensure that voters who did not return their ballot do not have vote history, the secretary of state’s office said. Some of those steps were not taken, which resulted in inaccurate data on the website.” – The Review-Journal said.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office insisted the glitch will be fixed and all data will be accurate within 48 hours.

“Again, this is an error that relates to the code used for when a voter is sent a mail ballot and does not return it; it has no connection in any way to vote tabulation,” the Secretary of State’s office said in a statement. The top-down Voter Registration and Election Management System (VREMS) project at the Secretary of State’s office will go live prior to the June 2024 election, and remove the need for these outdated processes.”

Excerpt from 8 News Now:

A technical issue was causing primary mail-in ballots across Nevada to show as counted when voters had not mailed their ballots or voted at all, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Monday to 8 News Now. The voter history glitch had nothing to do with vote tabulation, which happens at the county level. County clerks had mailed ballots for the primaries to those registered as Democrat or Republican and who requested them or had not opted out. Over the weekend, several people emailed 8 News Now, saying though they never voted by mail or voted in the primary at all, the state’s online system showed their ballot was counted.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo said the Secretary of State’s office is “working diligently” to resolve the issue.

“[The] voter history glitch on the website does not impact vote tabulation, which happens at the county level,” Lombardo said.

Recall that Nevada was a hotspot for mail-in voter fraud in the 2020 election after Democrats kept counting ballots for Joe Biden well after Election Day.

In December 2020, Republican electors in Nevada cast ballots for Donald Trump.

Nevada cast procedural votes for President and Vice President to preserve the Trump campaign’s legal challenges.

Nearly three years later Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced charges against 6 Trump 2020 alternate electors.

Six Trump electors were indicted on felony charges by a grand jury in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Nevada.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Aaron Ford said in a statement. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we enter into litigation, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”