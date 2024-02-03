Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 02/02/24 — UK Faces Tragic Loss Among Children Due to ‘Magic Juice’ Crisis; Biden’s Detroit Visit Met with Protests and Heavy Police Presence; Major Legal Developments Shake Up Political Sphere, and MORE

Tonight is Friday, February 2 – and on this episode of Gateway: Beyond the Headlines…

A stunning new report shows that UK children are dying at an alarming rate after “magic juice” was introduced. What does this mean, and why is this happening? Ivory has the details.

Then, as Biden visits Detroit, police in riot gear arrive to greet pro-Hamas protestors. And according to several reports, the Trump election interference case in Washington DC has been removed from the court calendar – all while the verdict in the bogus New York civil fraud case has been delayed. Plus, Oregon State Senator joins Ivory to discuss how an Oregon court banned ten Republicans from reelection, and a leftist lawfare group was forced to layoff after losing numerous lawfare cases.

Then, Gateway Pundit Contributor Jordan Conradson joins the show as a White House insider accidentally spoke about “what they can’t say publicly” – Democrats need Kamala Harris because Joe Biden’s Mental Health is in decline.

Next, House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Joe Biden in his first Floor Speech, and releases a multitude of documents citing 64 cases of Biden’s efforts to weaken border security and promote illegal immigration. And Ted Harvey, Candidate for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District has the latest on Democrats’ vote against deporting illegals who drive drunk or commit fraud. And despite the Republican effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejando Mayorcas, there’s one Republican who is actually supporting him. Who is it? We’ve got more.

Finally, a relative of one of three Kansas City Chiefs fans was found dead in early January outside of a friend’s home. Ivory has the details – and the shocking questions that still remain.

That, and more, on tonight’s episode of Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

