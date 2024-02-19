Four Illegal Aliens Arrested, Charged with Strangling, Robbing Chicago Man on Train

Joe Biden’s America.

Four illegal aliens living in a migrant shelter in Chicago were arrested and charged for robbing and strangling a man on the Pink Line on Saturday.

According to police, the four illegals identified as Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22, Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21, Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20, and 18-year-old Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, attacked and robbed a 48-year-old passenger near the Kostner station Saturday afternoon.

Excerpt from CWB:

Four men who live at a migrant shelter in downtown Chicago have been charged with robbing and strangling a passenger on the Pink Line, officials say. The foursome attacked and robbed the 48-year-old man while riding a train near the Kostner station around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a CPD news release said. Chicago cops swooped in and arrested the suspects about 45 minutes later at the Pulaski station. CPD identified the men as Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22, Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21, Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20, and 18-year-old Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia. They all list home addresses in the 300 block of South Plymouth, home to the Standard Club migrant shelter. Prosecutors charged each man with robbery and aggravated battery by strangulation.

More than 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men from Africa, Latin America, China and the Middle East have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Venezuela is emptying its prisons and sending their most hardened criminals and dangerous gang members to the United States.

Terrorists, MS-13 gang members and murderers are invading the US and unleashing hell on American citizens thanks to Joe Biden.