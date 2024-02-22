Flashback: World Economic Forum Predicted Major Cybersecurity Event in Near Future – Obama’s Dark Netflix Special Involved Weaponized Cyber Attack… And Today a Nationwide Cell Phone Outage?

Credit: DownDetector

As Cullen Linebarger reported earlier Tens of thousands of cell phone users have experienced outages this morning for their home phone, internet, and mobile phone services. The shocking number of interruptions is sparking fear of a possible cyber attack.

The outages reportedly began around 4 am Eastern time and also affected thousands of customers with Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Cricket, which is also part of AT&T, reported having 11,000 customers affected.

The most significant number of issues, though, was reported by AT&T users, which spiked at 31,931 reports at 4:30 am before again jumping to 71,000 at 8 AM.

The incident immediately had users wondering if this was a massive coordinated cybersecurity attack on American communication systems.

X user ZNO reminded readers that the World Economic Forum in January 2023 how geopolitical instability is increasing the risk of catastrophic cyberattacks. The WEC made a “prediction” of a major event in the near future.

Actually, the first time this video appeared was in January 2021.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about the WEF threat back in April 2021.

Is the World Economic Forum’s ‘Cyber Polygon 2020’ Predicting an Upcoming Internet Attack?

And Barack and Michelle Obama’s dark thriller on Netflix involved a weaponized cyber attack.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

