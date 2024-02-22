Flashback: World Economic Forum Predicted Major Cybersecurity Event in Near Future – Obama’s Dark Netflix Special Involved Weaponized Cyber Attack… And Today a Nationwide Cell Phone Outage?

As Cullen Linebarger reported earlier – Tens of thousands of cell phone users have experienced outages this morning for their home phone, internet, and mobile phone services. The shocking number of interruptions is sparking fear of a possible cyber attack.

The outages reportedly began around 4 am Eastern time and also affected thousands of customers with Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Cricket, which is also part of AT&T, reported having 11,000 customers affected.

The most significant number of issues, though, was reported by AT&T users, which spiked at 31,931 reports at 4:30 am before again jumping to 71,000 at 8 AM.

NATIONWIDE AT&T, VERIZON, T-MOBILE OUTAGE AFFECTING ALL NATIONAL PHONE CARRIERS — 911 DOWN FOR MANY — BE AWARE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2024

The incident immediately had users wondering if this was a massive coordinated cybersecurity attack on American communication systems.

X user ZNO reminded readers that the World Economic Forum in January 2023 how geopolitical instability is increasing the risk of catastrophic cyberattacks. The WEC made a “prediction” of a major event in the near future.

Actually, the first time this video appeared was in January 2021.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about the WEF threat back in April 2021.

And Barack and Michelle Obama’s dark thriller on Netflix involved a weaponized cyber attack.

Via ZNO.

‼️‍ The new Netflix special, ‘Leave The World Behind’, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, is about weaponized cyber attacks and a “global communications breakdown”. Fox News just reported that China’s cyber army is infiltrating vital U.S. services, such as water utilities,… pic.twitter.com/q53nBgWK8K — ZNO (@therealZNO) December 11, 2023

