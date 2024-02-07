Fire: New Trump Campaign Ad ‘Joe Biden is Giving You the Finger’ (Video)

Joe Biden’s unwillingness to protect America’s border is arguably one of his greatest failures as President, and there are a lot of failures to choose from.

A powerful new ad from President Trump hits Biden hard on his border disaster.

The ad features news clips from various sources discussing Biden’s decisions to destroy all of Trump’s successful border security policies, which have opened the floodgates to the current invasion.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, over 10 million people have been reported illegally entering the United States.

Biden killed the remain-in-Mexico policy, ended construction on the wall, and re-initiated catch-and-release operations, just to name a few.

A highlight/lowlight of the ad shows news coverage of the recent attack by illegals on New York police officers.

The violent perpetrators were then immediately released without bail.

One of the suspects left the courthouse and brazenly flipped off cameras giving all Americans the middle finger.

The ad goes on to share how President Trump’s protections for America are “gone,” and Joe Biden is “fighting to release as many migrants as quickly as possible.”

The video concludes, “Joe Biden is giving you the finger.”

Watch: