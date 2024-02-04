The Failing Los Angeles Times – Actually, Throwing Soup at the Mona Lisa Could Help Fight Climate Change

Last week, insane left wing activists threw soup at the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

This has become a common tactic for climate cultists because it gets them the attention they so clearly can’t live without. It does nothing to advance their cause, but that’s not their point. Even many liberals think this is stupid and wrong.

Except for the folks at the Los Angeles Times. The LA Times just went through a massive round of layoffs. If they keep publishing garbage like this, they will certainly have more layoffs in their near future.

Pretty proud to crank this out during week 2 of maternity leave…my first LA Times byline! My take on #climatejustice civil disobedience and diversity of tactics in the climate fight:https://t.co/UDkr0KGMtA — Shannon Gibson (@ProfSMGibson) February 1, 2024

This is an actual thing that the paper published:

How throwing soup at the Mona Lisa can help fight climate change By combining radical forms of civil disobedience with more mainstream actions, such as lobbying and state-sanctioned demonstrations, activists not only grab the public’s attention, they make less aggressive tactics more acceptable and possibly more successful. I study the role of disruptive politics and social movements in global climate policy and have chronicled the ebb, flow and dynamism of climate activism. With today’s political institutions largely focused on short-term desires over long-term planetary health, and global climate negotiations moving too slowly to meet the challenge, climate activists have been radically rethinking their tactics. …Criticism of extreme activism often misses a crucial point: Public reaction isn’t necessarily the activists’ end goal. Often, their aim is to influence government and business decision-makers. Objections to acts of climate activism such as the latest food fight at the Louvre are understandable but might miss the point. Protesters’ perceived madness is indeed method.

The next time you see reporters from the @latimes complain about layoffs, show them this headline. https://t.co/vrnaKYub9p — Chandra Sharma (@chandrasharma) February 2, 2024

It’s really an amazing thing to behold. The LA Times is beyond parody.