The Failing Los Angeles Times – Actually, Throwing Soup at the Mona Lisa Could Help Fight Climate Change

by
Young unhinged activists throw soup at the Mona Lisa painting in Paris in January 2024.

Last week, insane left wing activists threw soup at the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

This has become a common tactic for climate cultists because it gets them the attention they so clearly can’t live without. It does nothing to advance their cause, but that’s not their point. Even many liberals think this is stupid and wrong.

Except for the folks at the Los Angeles Times. The LA Times just went through a massive round of layoffs. If they keep publishing garbage like this, they will certainly have more layoffs in their near future.

This is an actual thing that the paper published:

How throwing soup at the Mona Lisa can help fight climate change

By combining radical forms of civil disobedience with more mainstream actions, such as lobbying and state-sanctioned demonstrations, activists not only grab the public’s attention, they make less aggressive tactics more acceptable and possibly more successful.

I study the role of disruptive politics and social movements in global climate policy and have chronicled the ebb, flow and dynamism of climate activism. With today’s political institutions largely focused on short-term desires over long-term planetary health, and global climate negotiations moving too slowly to meet the challenge, climate activists have been radically rethinking their tactics.

…Criticism of extreme activism often misses a crucial point: Public reaction isn’t necessarily the activists’ end goal. Often, their aim is to influence government and business decision-makers.

Objections to acts of climate activism such as the latest food fight at the Louvre are understandable but might miss the point. Protesters’ perceived madness is indeed method.

It’s really an amazing thing to behold. The LA Times is beyond parody.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.