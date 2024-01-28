Crazed Global Warming Freaks Throw Soup at Mona Lisa Painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris

Young unhinged activists throw soup at the Mona Lisa painting in Paris in January 2024.

Unhinged climate activists threw soup on the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre museum in Paris on Sunday.

The 16th century painting was covered with soup by the young brainwashed vandals.

leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is arguably the most famous painting in the world. These young violent lunatics don’t really care.

They want you to give up gas and oil and eat bugs.

The security did not jump in to arrest the women for several minutes.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

