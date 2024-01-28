Crazed Global Warming Freaks Throw Soup at Mona Lisa Painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris

Unhinged climate activists threw soup on the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre museum in Paris on Sunday.

The 16th century painting was covered with soup by the young brainwashed vandals.

leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is arguably the most famous painting in the world. These young violent lunatics don’t really care.

They want you to give up gas and oil and eat bugs.

The security did not jump in to arrest the women for several minutes.