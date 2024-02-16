Elderly Joe Biden Freezes for Several Seconds as He Smears Trump During Press Conference on Putin Critic Alexei Navalny’s Death (VIDEO)

Joe Biden suddenly froze for several seconds and then later started screaming during a press conference this afternoon regarding leading Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny’s suspicious death inside a Russian prison.

Early this morning, Russian authorities claimed Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of “extremism,” lost consciousness following a walk and died at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony. As Sky News notes, the facility is located about 1,200 miles (1,900 km) northeast of Moscow and within the Arctic Circle.

After Biden made initial remarks mourning Navalny’s death and blaming Putin, he turned his attention toward trashing Trump for an old statement about making NATO allies pay for their own defense. But then Biden suddenly froze in the middle of his hatchet job.

All of us should reject the dangerous statements made by the previous president that invited Russia to invade our NATO allies if they weren’t paying up. He said if an ally did not pay their dues, he’d encourage Russia to, quote, do whatever the hell they want.” (Freezes for several seconds) I guess I should clear my mind here a little bit and not say what I’m really thinking.

WATCH:

Biden uses his address on Navalny’s death to bash President Trump, then his brain malfunctions pic.twitter.com/wOTNlzY8TK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Later in the press conference, Biden started screaming out of nowhere as he berated the House of Representatives for going on vacation for two weeks. This comes from a man who has spent nearly half his reign in office on holiday.

Two weeks, they’re walking away! TWO WEEKS!

Biden (who has spent 40% of his entire presidency on vacation) starts SCREAMING about the House recess: “TWO WEEKS!” pic.twitter.com/eaWU2SeWOK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

During questioning, Biden was queried about the FBI informant at the center of the House impeachment inquiry being indicted for allegedly lying about him and Hunter. When asked whether the entire inquiry be dropped, Biden angrily responded in the affirmative.

It should be dropped, and it’s just been an outrageous effort!

BIDEN on the impeachment inquiry into his family’s years of corruption: “It should be dropped and it’s just been an outrageous effort!” pic.twitter.com/YVRH3nmsED — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Biden closed by telling reporters, “See you in Ohio,” and ended the press conference. He is scheduled to depart for East Palestine, Ohio, later this afternoon to do a photo-op months after the toxic train derailment, which continues to have deleterious effects on residents’ livelihoods.

“See you in Ohio,” Biden says as he shuffles out of the room. He’s leaving for East Palestine, Ohio, shortly — 378 days after the toxic train disaster. pic.twitter.com/t2PaGAdW7y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

It is safe to say this latest episode will give further fuel for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove this “elderly man with a poor memory” from office.