Donald Trump’s Approval Rating is Higher with Gen Z Than Any Other Age Group

Former President Donald Trump is more popular with young voters than any other age group.

Generation Z represents those currently between the ages of 18-24.

A recent Harvard CAPS–Harris survey found 57 percent of voters approved of the job Trump did as president, and 41 percent disapproved.

When breaking that approval rating down by age group, a massive 64 percent majority of Gen Z voters approved of the job Trump did as president.

Newsweek reports:

However, the results could be yet another warning sign for President Joe Biden’s reelection hopes. In 2020, young voters were crucial in Biden’s victory, as Generation Z and millennials supported Biden over Trump by margins of about 20 points in the record-breaking turnout, according to analysis by the Pew Research Center. The age group with the second-highest approval rating of Trump’s presidency in the Harvard CAPS–Harris survey were respondents aged 55 to 64 (60 percent), followed by those aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 (both 58 percent). A separate poll released Monday by Axios-Generation Lab also showed that Biden is only slightly favored over Trump by voters between ages 18 and 34, with 52 percent choosing the president and 48 percent choosing Trump.

One factor the pollsters found is really hurting Biden with younger voters is his staunch support for Israel, according to a report from Axios. Trump has had a nuanced position on the region, repeatedly saying that there would have been peace if he was still the president.

Democrats have traditionally counted on the young vote to swing their way, but times may be changing.