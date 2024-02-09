DEVELOPING: Hawaii, SoCal Hit With Earthquakes Two Hours Apart

Hawaii was hit with a powerful magnitude 5.7 earthquake on Friday at around 10 am local time.

A couple of hours later Los Angeles was hit with a magnitude 4.6 earthquake at 1:47 pm PST.

#BREAKING Strong earthquake felt at ABC7 in Glendale – more info coming soon — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 9, 2024

Hawaii News Now reported:

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck just off Hawaii Island on Friday morning, producing strong shaking across the state. No tsunami is expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake — which happened about 10:06 a.m. — was located about 1.5 miles southwest of Pahala. It was reportedly at a depth of 22 miles. Officials first put the quake’s magnitude at 6.3, but then lowered it to 5.7. There have also been at least eight small quakes, apparently aftershocks, in the Pahala area.

Meanwhile in Southern California…

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu.

“The quake, which struck at 1:47 p.m., was centered roughly 6 miles west of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains at a depth of five and a half miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.” KTLA reported.

No reports of damage or injury.

Southern California was hit with three temblors in January.

DEVELOPING…