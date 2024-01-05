SoCal Hit with Second Earthquake in Less Than a Week; Residents Rattled

by

Southern California was hit with a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on Friday morning.

While a 4.2 earthquake is small by California standards, residents in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange County were rattled by the temblor.

KTLA reported:

An earthquake measuring 4.2 in magnitude shook the Los Angeles area Friday morning and was felt by potentially millions of people across Southern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 10:55 a.m. Pacific time with an epicenter 5.5 miles underground, just north of Rancho Cucamonga in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The temblor, dubbed the Lytle Creek Earthquake, had a preliminary magnitude of 4.6, was downgraded to 4.1 and eventually the Geological Survey determined it was a 4.2.

The region was struck by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake on New Year’s Day.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said Friday’s earthquake, which was initially measured at a 4.4 and later downgraded to a 4.2, was along two fault lines.

Meanwhile, Japan rang in the new year with a massive 7.6 earthquake.

The 7.6 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks struck Honshu on Monday.

On Monday Dr. Lucy Jones said the California quake and Japan’s temblor were completely unrelated.

“Completely unrelated to Japan, SoCal just had a M4.1 offshore from Palos Verdes. Not near any known fault. Way too small to even talk about tsunamis. Japan’s M7.5 is 100,000 times bigger than a M4.1,” Dr. Lucy Jones said on X.

No reports of damages or injury related to the California quakes.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

