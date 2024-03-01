DESPICABLE: House ‘Republican’ Prepares Scheme to Force Vote in the House on Funding Ukraine and Undercut Speaker Mike Johnson in the Process

A liberal GOP lawmaker is launching a scheme to undercut House Speaker Mike Johnson and force a vote in the House of Representatives on giving away tens of billions to Ukraine.

As Axios reported, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (RINO-PA) is planning on using a parliamentary procedure known as a discharge petition, making him the first GOPer to signal open defiance against the House leadership.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the U.S. Senate passed a massive $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with no border funding while almost all Americans were sound asleep. With its passage, the bill moved to the House.

Johnson, however, has vowed NOT to put the bill on the floor nor any legislation that does not solve the border crisis. The vast majority of the GOP caucus supports his position.

Fitzpatrick explained to Axios why he is so determined to sell out America for more Ukraine money.

We have to get something done. It’s existential. It’s time-sensitive. Whether that’s our product or somebody else’s, we’ve just got to get the money out the door to them.

Fitzpatrick claims the petition will be ready by early March and expects it to garner Republican support.

He would not need much support from the GOP to succeed in his scheme. The GOP only holds a 219-213 majority, thanks to retirements and special election losses.

Axios notes that they spoke to one Republican who vowed to sign the petition “if there’s no other progress.”

The RINO previously joined forces with three other Republicans and four Democrats to introduce a $66 billion “compromise” aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The plan would also reinstate Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy.

This plan has gone nowhere, however, likely causing Fitzpatrick to shift to a more damaging Plan B.