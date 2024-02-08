Democrat Marianne Williamson Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson suspended her campaign Wednesday.

The suspension came one day after Williamson failed to be competitive in Tuesday’s Nevada primary.

Williamson collected 3,200 votes, just 2.9 percent, compared to Biden’s 89.3 percent.

“In New Hampshire she received around 5,000 votes or 4 percent of the total. In South Carolina, she got around 2,700 votes and 2.1 percent of the vote,” the Daily Mail reports.

In a video announcing her exit from the race, Williamson said, “I read a quote the other day that said that ‘sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too.'”

Much to be grateful for… pic.twitter.com/vbSP5b8yrD — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 8, 2024

“And so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency I do want to see the beauty and I want all of you incredibly supported me on this journey, as donors, as supporters, as team and as volunteers, to see the beauty too,” Williamson continued.

“There is so much for us to take from this. And that includes knowing that we laid it down in way that we should all be proud of,” she said.

In an email to supporters, Williamson added, “I appreciate greatly all the incredible people who accompanied me on our political journey over the last ten months. While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless.”

“Processing this experience will itself be an ongoing journey, and forgiveness will guide me as I move through it. I will not allow the mental torment of all the woulda shoulda couldas to tie me to the past, but rather I will keep my eye on the larger story. In ways I cannot yet see, none of this will have been in vain. There are hidden gifts that have only just begun to reveal themselves,”

With her exit, Williamson also endorsed Biden for reelection.

Williamson, a self-help guru, also ran for president in 2020. She was one of just two mainstream candidates challenging Joe Biden.

The other Democrat challenging Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, has vowed to stay in the race.