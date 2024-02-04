Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “As We Enter Into the Campaign Season, the American People are Beginning to Focus on President Biden’s Incredible Track Record of Results” (VIDEO)

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was on ABC’s This Week with Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos to discuss the 2024 election.

Jeffries represents New York’s 8th Congressional District.

“As we enter into the campaign season, the American people are beginning to focus on President Biden’s incredible track record of results,” Jeffries absurdly claimed.

Watch:

Hakeem Jeffries insists that "as we enter into the campaign season, the American people are beginning to focus on President Biden's incredible track record of results." Only Jimmy Carter had a worse approval rating at this point in their presidencies. pic.twitter.com/3I4K3EgaGX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2024

Biden has the worst record when it comes to the border. An estimated 11 million illegal aliens have entered the US in the last three years.

Military age males from Africa, Middle East, Latin America and China are flooding over the border on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.







Bidenomics has destroyed the average American’s retirement and savings. Families are paying more for groceries and gas under Biden.

Hakeem Jeffries absurdly claimed Biden’s campaign is about lowering costs and making communities safer.

“If we are able to successfully articulate that vision for the future, people over politics lower costs, better-paying jobs, growing the middle class, safer communities, fixing our broken immigration system, I think we are going to be in a strong position in November to deliver a house democratic majority,” Jeffries said.

Watch:

Hakeem Jeffries says this campaign is about lowering costs, safer communities, and the immigration system. Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have fueled inflation, emboldened criminals, and created the worst border crisis in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/EiXh6GnvND — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2024

For the last three years, inflation has been out of control, the middle class is shrinking, and crime is on the rise thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrats.