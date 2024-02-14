Delta Flight From Amsterdam to Detroit Forced to Turn Around After Maggots Began Falling on Passengers

A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was forced to turn around after maggots fell on passengers from an overhead compartment.

Delta Flight DL133 was forced to return to the departure airport after a suitcase filled with rotting fish, covered in maggots, broke open and began falling down on the economy passengers.

The Daily Mail reports:

After the aircraft landed, passengers were taken offboard, the cabin was thoroughly cleaned and the suitcase was placed in a bag to be burned. A passenger named Kelce told DailyMail.com that Delta staff had identified the owner of the rotting suitcase and detained them on the plane after the rest of the travelers left the aircraft. It is unclear if the owner was fined or if any action was taken against them.

It is also unclear how someone managed to get a bag of rotting fish onto the airplane in the first place.

Travelers who were delayed overnight were reportedly compensated with 8,000 air miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket.

A person who claimed to have been sitting one row ahead of the maggot rain posted on Reddit saying, “My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat.”

“They moved us further in front though. One of our carry-on bags was right nearby the disgusting one so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn’t exit the plane,” the post continued.

“Some kind of consequences but unclear what. Also apparently it was wrapped in newspaper. Absolutely gross.”