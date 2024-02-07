“Crunched Over Old B*tch – Dumba$$” ” – Blacks in Chicago Trash Joe Biden (Video)

by

Quenton Jordan, vice president of Black Conservative Federation, spent the weekend intverviewing blacks in Chicago’s southside on their pick for US President. It wasn’t even close.

The results were similar to what Cara Castronuova discovered in the Bronx recently. Blacks are rejecting Joe Biden and his devastating economic policies and money funneling to Ukraine and foreign nations.

Here are a few of the responses.

“Trump was better for the country. Biden ain’t doing sh*t!”

‘We’re going to get rid of his sleepy a$$. F**k him!”

“Trump. He’s a businessman. He’s going to think business. And Biden is a racist.”

“Trump 2024!”

“Migrants come over here and everything. We’ve been here all this time and can’t get a free hamburger. And they come here and get all this sh*t.”

“Biden has everything f*cked up.”

‘Trump. No wars. Best policies.”

“Biden, his old a$$, he’s just crunched over old b*tch.”

There is definitely a sea change coming.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.