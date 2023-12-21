HELL YEAH! BRONX VOTERS WANT TRUMP RALLY – Cara Castronuova Finds Massive Support for Trump in the Bluest of NY City Boroughs (VIDEO)

The Bronx is the bluest of New York City boroughs with a majority of Spanish voters. Biden “won” 83% of the Bronx vote in 2020.

Earlier this month, Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take their temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara, who also contributes at The Gateway Pundit, was shocked with what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx!

EVERYONE knows things were better under Trump – no matter the media is pushing. EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden and the Marxist left. And it’s not likely to get any better.

Cara’s report went viral and was retweeted by President Trump!

On Thursday, Cara went back to the Bronx to ask residents if they would like Trump to hold a rally there and would they attend?  Once again, the response was OVERWHELMING – The Bronx voters WANT TRUMP!

