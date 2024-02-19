Chicago Activist Calls for Moratorium on Migrants: Poor and Homeless an ‘Afterthought’ in Their Own City

Chicago activist Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, is asking Mayor Brandon Johnson to issue a moratorium on migrants in the city, citing the needs of Chicagoans.

Chicago has spent almost $2 billion on the flood of illegals entering the city thanks to Joe Biden’s abject failure at securing the border.

More than $1 billion has been spent on health care costs, at least $120 million in FY24 for English as a Second Language (ESL) needs in public schools, and almost $900 million has been spent on housing, food, and legal resources.

Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale recently blasted the city for giving illegal immigrants $9,000 in freebies every month, between housing, meal vouchers, etc.

In an interview with Fox News, Hardiman stressed that thousands of Chicago citizens are still poor and homeless and have become an “afterthought.”

“The reality is that for all the poor people that have lived in Chicago, there has never been this type of effort to try and find resources. I’m not talking about Black, White, Latino. People living here already as legal citizens. Imagine a young person just getting their first apartment, their first car, how long it takes a young person to actually accomplish that ambition. Now you’re giving $9,000 rent vouchers to people that are not even legal citizens. Think about that for a minute. It’s not right. It’s not right at all,” Hardiman told Fox News Digital. “I’m not saying that people need to get a handout either. I want to make that clear. But if you’re going to give out a handout, give it to the people that are already here that are struggling. That should make sense to anybody.”

Although Johnson has tried to blame Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the mess Joe Biden has created, Hardiman has suggested the solution is simple.

“It’s all about just abiding by the laws of the land right now. On the federal level, we need to really adhere to the laws of the United States. People have to come to the United States the legal way, not the illegal way. And we shouldn’t be making concessions for people that have come over here illegally. If the federal government would just abide by the law that’s on the books, we’ll be all right.”

It is no wonder that there are those who believe 2024 is the time for Republicans and Trump to flip Chicago red.

The Gateway Pundit shared Mark Carter’s appearance on the African Diaspora News Channel (ADNC) begging Republican leaders to visit inner city Chicago and witness the burgeoning migrant crisis that is sucking resources away from native Chicagoans who are suffering under Joe Biden’s policies.