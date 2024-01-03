“The Democrat Party is Done in Chicago and That’s a Fact” – Black Chicagoans Vow to Flip Chicago Red for 2024 Election Over Migrant Crisis – Want to Meet with Trump (VIDEO)

Recently the African Diaspora News Channel (ADNC) spoke to Mark Carter who is begging Republican leaders to visit inner city Chicago and witness the burgeoning migrant crisis that is sucking resources away from native Chicagoans who are suffering under Joe Biden’s policies.

Mark Carter believes 2024 is the time for Republicans and Trump to flip Chicago red.

ADNC Reporter: Within the last couple of weeks or months, we’ve been hearing a lot from the black residents of Chicago and specifically that of Mark Carter, who has been very instrumental in speaking out against the migrants going into Chicago and taking up all the resources, right, resources away from the black community. Now, recently, I did a video about him and others saying that they want to have a conversation with Trump. They invited the Republicans to go and speak with them. Now, this video I’m about to show you, it was actually three black gentlemen on there. But Mark Carter, I’m going to show you his segment. Know, he and the other men were at a homeless encampment. They were talking about the issues that black Chicagoans are facing, of course, homelessness and all of that. And they’re basically saying, we are paying to be homeless because a lot of know people pay taxes, right? And so you’re paying taxes, but the money is not going to help you. It’s actually going to help other people or helping other people that are going into Chicago. It is said that by the end of this year, not more, it’s going to be about $300 million allocated toward helping the migrants in Chicago alone.

Mark Carter: American citizens, American children who are already struggling academically. You’re going to bring in a new group of children, a new group of people, take those resources away from Americans to accommodate this new group of people. The children are going to fall further behind. Unemployment is going through the roof. Poverty, crime, this is going to impact our communities across this city to the point to where violence, murder, robbery is going to spike not just with Americans, but also with these people coming here. 3,000 illegal immigrants are living in this factory almost a half a block long. And this is going to transcend into public housing. They keep saying that there will be no public housing for illegal immigrants. That’s not true. So we pay to be homeless basically. Now as United States citizens, we’re going to flip Chicago Red. The Democratic Party is done in Chicago, and that’s a fact. By summer, you think it’s a lot of them coming in, you watch the uprising of red.

ADNC reporter: …They’re demanding more money to help the migrants, but they’re not demanding more money to help american citizens and specifically black people. And so I agree with Mr. Carter. Yeah, it needs to be one and done, or 52,000 and done because black people, we always vote for the Democrats, but it just needs to be no more. The Democrats do not deserve our vote at all.