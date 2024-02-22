CDC to Revise COVID-19 Isolation Guidelines: No Isolation Required for Those with Mild Symptoms After 24 Hours Fever-Free

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly on the brink of revising its COVID-19 isolation guidelines. The new guidance, which could be announced as early as April, signals a significant shift from the agency’s previous stance, as first reported by far-left Washington Post.

Under the revised guidelines, individuals with mild or improving symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to quarantine for five days. Instead, they may discontinue isolation provided they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

However, the proposed changes are not intended for healthcare settings, where more stringent measures will remain to protect vulnerable populations.

According to Yahoo News, several factors have contributed to the CDC’s decision to revisit isolation protocols.

The dominant strain, currently identified as JN.1, is not associated with more severe illness than previous variants. Additionally, a significant portion of the population now possesses some degree of “hybrid immunity” due to vaccination efforts and prior virus exposure.

Observations suggest that adherence to isolation guidelines has been waning, prompting the CDC to consider more practical and sustainable recommendations.

These updates have been met with a mix of reactions. Some view the shift as a vindication of skepticism towards earlier, more conservative isolation guidelines.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022 revealed that unvaccinated people who recovered from COVID-19 were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected during the recent delta surge.

The researchers evaluated the data from 1.1 million COVID-19 cases among adults in California and New York (which account for 18% of the U.S. population) from May 30 to Nov. 20, 2021.

The study confirmed something that we’ve known for a long time that “natural immunity” acquired through previous infection of COVID is more potent than experimental vaccines.

The Gateway Pundit reported last October 2021 that 91 clinical research studies all confirmed that natural immunity provides the same if not better protection against the virus than Covid-19 vaccines.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that a study conducted by scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna Inc. showed that mRNA vaccines hurt the long-term immunity to COVID-19 after contracting infection compared to unvaccinated people.