BREAKING: Trump Co-Defendant Michael Roman Offers Eyewitness Account Fani Willis Lied to Court About When Her Illicit Affair with Nathan Wade Began

Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman filed an explosive supplemental reply to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and accused her of lying to the court about her affair with the top Trump prosecutor she appointed.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade.

A motion was previously filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with 7 counts in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Earlier this month Fani Willis admitted she is having a sexual relationship with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to handle Trump’s RICO case.

Willis acknowledged the improper relationship with her paramour in a 176-page court filing earlier this month in response to a motion filed by Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman alleging misconduct.

Fani Willis said Michael Roman and Trump, who joined Roman’s fight to disqualify Willis from the case, failed to establish a conflict of interest.

“Defendants have done nothing to establish an actual conflict of interest, nor have they shown that, in the handling of the case, District Attorney Willis or Special Prosecutor Wade have acted out of any personal or financial motivation,” the filing said.

Nathan Wade admitted to having a sexual relationship with Fani Willis, however, he said the relationship didn’t start until 2022 – way after she hired him as top prosecutor in 2021.

“In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Nathan Wade said.

Of course, The Gateway Pundit was immediately skeptical of this claim – and it turns out Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are lying about when their illicit affair began.

According to the 122-page filing, a Georgia attorney who is friends with Nathan Wade will refute the claim that their affair began in 2022 after Willis appointed Wade in 2021.

“Willis and Wade claim they did not have a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor, but Terrence Bradley (“Bradley”) will refute that claim. Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar. Bradley and Wade were friends and business associates. Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021. Thus, Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship, thus rebutting Wade’s claim in his affidavit that they did not start dating until 2022,” Michael Roman’s lawyer wrote in the filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade lied about cohabitating together and Robin Yeartie, an employee of the Fulton County DA’s office will testify to this.

“Bradley also has personal knowledge that Wade and Willis regularly stayed together at her home until Willis’ father moved into her home sometime in 2020,” Roman said in the filing.

He continued, “Bradley will confirm that Willis and Wade stayed together at this apartment until Yeartie’s employment was terminated in the Fall of 2022, at which time Willis and wade began staying in what was known commonly as a “safehouse” that Fulton County, Georgia rented for Willis. Willis and Wade stayed together at both residences regularly.”

Michael Roman said Willis and Wade should be disqualified from further prosecuting this case.

“Willis violated these ethical rules by Wade with whom she had an undisclosed romantic relationship, paying Wade hundreds of thousands of dollars in county funds and accepting gifts from him which she did not disclose to the County. Based on the foregoing rules, Willis should have known that her actions would violate Fulton County’s ethical rules, and Willis should have known that her ethical violations would lead to an irreparable conflict of interest. Accordingly, she and Wade must be disqualified from further prosecuting this matter,” Roman’s attorney said.

BREAKING Trump Co-Defendant offers eyewitness proof that Fulton DA #FaniWillis lied to the court “Special Prosecutor” Wade’s former law partner will testify the love affair began before Willis was sworn in as DA Willis stated it was only in 2022 that the affair began pic.twitter.com/KJFPyqhEaF — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 9, 2024

Last week Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both got subpoenaed to testify at an upcoming evidentiary hearing according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Fani Willis’ office was accused of “intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

The subpoenas may force Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to give sworn testimony during a televised hearing on February 15 in response to a motion filed by Michael Roman seeking to have the RICO charge dismissed as well as disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade. The hearing was scheduled earlier this month.