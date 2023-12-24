General Milley Knew Chinese Spy Balloon Was Collecting Data Over US but Lied About It to American Public

Last January the Biden administration knew about the Chinese spy balloon traversing across the continental United States, from Alaska to the Carolinas, but sought to conceal this from the American public.

A newspaper photographer first spotted the balloon over Montana.

The Chinese spy balloon first entered US airspace over Alaska in late January.

Joe Biden and Mark Milley knew the surveillance balloon was over the US, yet Biden chose to stand down.

The balloon soared over nuclear silos and military installations across the US with Joe Biden’s full approval.

The balloon was shot down over the Atlantic just off the coast of the Carolinas.

According to the Pentagon, the spy balloon carried explosives to self-detonate, was 200 feet tall, and weighed thousands of pounds.

The Administration knew about the spy balloon but sought to conceal it from the American public.

The Biden regime did not even notify the Gang of Eight Congressional leaders about the security breach by the Communist Chinese.

Retired General Mark Milley knew about the Chinese balloon but followed the lead of the Biden regime and kept it from the public.

That was not the only lie told by Mark Milley.

General Milley also knew the spy balloon was collecting data as it flew over the continental US but kept this from the American public.