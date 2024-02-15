BREAKING: Far-Left NYC Judge Dismisses Trump Request to Toss Ridiculous NY Case – Trial Scheduled for March 25

Far-left NYC Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump’s trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case brought by Alvin Bragg will begin March 25.

Judge Merchan issued the ruling after a judge in Jack Smith’s January 6 case postponed the March 4 trial date. He also turned down requests for a delay from Trump’s legal team.

“It is completely election interference to say ‘you are going to sit in this courtroom in Manhattan,” said Trump’s defense lawyer Todd Blanche.

Alvin Bragg indicted Trump last April on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

Every single payment to Michael Cohen was made in 2017 while Trump was president.

Bragg’s office copy and pasted the same charge 34 times and just switched out the check or voucher number.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wanted to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

He’s just allowed to charge Trump with 34 felonies without explaining what the underlying offense was.

GWU Law Professor Jonathan Turley: "There’s no there there…you would think if you are going to indict a president, you would rise to that moment of history and tell people with precision what it is that you want to convict him of." pic.twitter.com/EFYoGboRaY — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 4, 2023

President Trump blasted Bragg and said New York is a “rigged state” in brief remarks to the press on Thursday morning.

“Instead of being in South Carolina and other states campaigning, I’m stuck here. It’s an election interference case…I’ll be here during the day and campaigning during the night,” Trump said in remarks outside of the courthouse on Thursday.

“It’s a rigged state, a rigged city, it’s a shame. What they ought to do is go out and take care of the violent crime and the migrant crime that’s destroying people and killing people,” Trump added.

WATCH: