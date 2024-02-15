EXCLUSIVE: Former CISA Chief Chris Krebs LIED Under Oath When He Said 2020 Was Most Secure Election Ever — Now We Have the DOCUMENTED PROOF! And Krebs is in BIG Trouble!

Recently, investigative journalist Yehuda Miller received several FOIA documents that completely redefine what we were told to believe about the 2020 US presidential election.

The election was billed by the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, the mainstream media, and former CISA Chief Chris Krebs as the most secure election in US history.

Chris Krebs, the former CISA Director fired by Donald Trump, testified before Congress on December 16, 2002, after he was fired. Krebs was called to testify before the US Senate Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee.

Krebs famously announced that day, “The 2020 election was the most secure in US history.”

But was 2020 really the most secure election in US history?

Yehuda Miller and The Gateway Pundit plan to release a series of FOIA documents in the coming days that prove Chris Krebs was not honest with the American public during his testimony and that he clearly knew his statements were inaccurate.

On Monday, we released information on a secret 2020 Election Day phone call organized by The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA describes itself as the operational lead for federal cybersecurity and the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience. However, since its founding, CISA has morphed into a much more sinister and politicized organization.

CISA was founded in 2007. CISA was originally intended to be an ancillary agency designed to protect “critical infrastructure” and guard against cybersecurity threats. In the years since its creation, however, CISA metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media. In 2018 CISA was given the role in securing the elections and the census. They have failed on both accounts.

By 2020, CISA routinely reported social media posts that allegedly spread “disinformation” to social media platforms. By 2021, CISA had a formal “Mis-, Dis-, and Mal-information” (MDM) team. In 2022 and 2023, in response to growing public and private criticism of CISA’s unconstitutional behavior, CISA attempted to camouflage its activities, duplicitously claiming it serves a purely “informational” role.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is currently the lead plaintiff in the Missouri-Louisiana vs. Joe Biden lawsuit that is heading to the Supreme Court in March.

The plaintiffs are challenging the Biden regime’s censorship apparatus, arguing that the federal government cannot infringe on the free speech of Americans. CISA today is central to the government’s censorship system.

On Monday, The Gateway Pundit released evidence that a private meeting was organized by CISA officials on November 3, 2020, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time with select members of a secret “Election Security Initiative.”

This was an exclusive meeting of CISA officials and their exclusive election Partners. This was held late in the afternoon on Election Day. It reportedly lasted for a half hour.

The Gateway Pundit published this report on Monday.

You can read the first report here and below:

Today, The Gateway Pundit is releasing new information that proves Chris Krebs was not honest during his testimony in December 2020.

Yehuda posted this letter to America last night on X:

Dear America, You have been told by CISA the 2020 election was “Safe and Secure”. Yet CISA, made a report on the security and vulnerabilities of many “Election Infrastructure” (EI) offices throughout the country for the 2020 election year. The report was hidden from the Public. The report has now been legally obtained via Freedom of Information Act FOIA. You do not need to be a computer guy to understand from it that our election offices are about as porous as Swiss cheese. It seems to be the greatest 14th amendment violation, by treating voters differently. All voters have to be able to vote in the same secure fashion. Read the report with your own eyes and ask yourself why this was hidden from the public? Do you still trust any official who knew about this yet failed to notify the public?

Yehuda Miller recently obtained the Election Infrastructure (EI) Subsector Cyber Risk Summary report for 2020 through a FOIA request.

The report provides analysis, findings, and recommendations derived from non-attributable cybersecurity trends observed between November 3, 2019, and November 3, 2020—Election Year 2020 (EY20).

The report was published in March 2021 and included the data known to the CISA officials for Election Year 2020.

On page two of the report – CISA published its analysis of the US Election Infrastructure (EI) entities in 2020.

CISA’s analysis of the available data for assessed EI entities found:

** 76% of EI entities for which CISA performed a Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (RVA) had spearphishing weaknesses, which provide an entry point for adversaries to launch attacks ** 48% of entities had a critical or high severity vulnerability on at least one internet accessible host providing potential attack vectors to adversaries ** 39% of entities ran at least one risky service on an internet-accessible host, providing the

opportunity for threat actors to attack otherwise legitimate services ** 34% of entities ran unsupported operating systems (OSs) on at least one internet accessible host, which exposes entities to compromise.

From page two of the report – the highlights are our own:

How can 2020 be considered a “secure” election when 76% of Election Infrastructure had spearfishing weaknesses, and 48% of the entities had a critical or high vulnerability on at least one internet-accessible host?

The CISA report then proceeds to describe how election officials can correct these vulnerabilities in the system. Obviously, this means the vulnerabilities are still accessible to foreign actors.

On page four of the report – CISA reports that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) successfully obtained US voter registration data!

In the run-up to the 2020 election, an APT actor successfully obtained U.S. voter registration data, including in at least one instance from a state election website, and launched an election-related disinformation campaign. In October 2020, CISA also observed APTs targeting elections infrastructure in state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government entities’ networks. As of October 24, 2020, CISA had no evidence to indicate that integrity of elections data was compromised.

On page seven of the report – CISA CyHy scanning detected 48,796 total vulnerabilities on hosts in the 324 participating EI entities.

Of those vulnerabilities, 319 (0.80 percent) were of critical severity, and 1,820 (4.55 percent) were of high severity based on the CVSS base score.

On page fifteen of the report – Officials found another 451 vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the systems.

In EY20, CISA performed RPTs and RVAs for 108 EI entities. RPT and RVA teams performed penetration tests, phishing assessments, web application assessments, and database assessments. These teams identified 451 findings (see figure 12), which are vulnerabilities and weaknesses that present a risk to the entity.

Does that sound secure to you?

How can anyone claim the 2020 election was “the most secure election ever” when his agency’s own reporting says 76% of the infrastructure had spearphishing weaknesses, 48% of the infrastructure had critical or high severity vulnerability, and 39% of the infrastructure ran at least one risky service on an internet-accessible host?

On pages fifteen and sixteen of the report – More is discussed on the spearphishing threats.

During the assessments, spearphishing weaknesses were the most common finding observed in 73 percent of entities (see figure 13). The broad success of spearphishing indicates that assessed entities possessed inadequate border and host-level protections. This weakness allowed spearphishing emails to pass through the network border and subsequently execute on the local host with the aid of a user performing some action, like clicking a link or opening a file that initiates the execution of malicious payloads. In addition to indicating a lack—or poor implementation—of technological protections, this finding can also indicate a lack of cybersecurity awareness and recognition of spearphishing by users, which leaves the entity vulnerable. This finding is significant for all EI entities to review and address, as many threat actors regularly initiate attacks by employing spearphishing to capture credentials and establish initial remote access.

This report by CISA completely destroys former DHS official Chris Krebs and his outrageous testimony under oath before the US Senate.

Obviously, Krebs was not honest with the Senate Committee in 2020.

The Gateway Pundit and Yehuda Miller plan on releasing more incriminating documents in the days ahead.

Here is the full CISA Election Infrastructure Subsector Cyber Risk Summary report on 2020 vulnerabilities.