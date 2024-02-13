EXCLUSIVE: FOIA Documents Reveal Secret 2020 Election Day Meeting With CISA, Dominion, ES&S, ERIC, FBI, Leftist Organizations, State Officials, and Others – Only Recently Discovered

Recently, investigative journalist Yehuda Miller received several FOIA documents that completely reshaped what we were told to believe about the 2020 US presidential election.

We will be publishing several of these explosive documents in the coming days.

The election was billed by the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, the mainstream media, and former CISA Chief Chris Krebs as the most secure election in US history.

But was 2020 really the most secure election in US history?

In the coming days, Yehuda Miller and The Gateway Pundit will release a series of FOIA documents that prove that the statements by Chris Krebs under oath were most certainly false and that he clearly knew these statements were not accurate.

Today, we are releasing information on a secret 2020 Election Day phone call organized by The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA describes itself as the operational lead for federal cybersecurity and the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience. However, since its founding, CISA has morphed into a much more sinister and politicized organization.

Founded in 2018, CISA was originally intended to be an ancillary agency designed to protect “critical infrastructure” and guard against cybersecurity threats. In the years since its creation, however, CISA metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media.

By 2020, CISA routinely reported social media posts that allegedly spread “disinformation” to social media platforms. By 2021, CISA had a formal “Mis-, Dis-, and Mal-information” (MDM) team. In 2022 and 2023, in response to growing public and private criticism of CISA’s unconstitutional behavior, CISA attempted to camouflage its activities, duplicitously claiming it serves a purely “informational” role.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is currently the lead plaintiff in the Missouri-Louisiana vs. Joe Biden lawsuit that is heading to the Supreme Court in March.

The plaintiffs are challenging the Biden regime’s censorship apparatus, arguing that the federal government cannot infringe on the free speech of Americans. CISA today is central to the government’s censorship system.

Today, we have evidence that a private meeting was organized by CISA officials on November 3, 2020, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time with select members of a secret “Election Security Initiative.”

This was an exclusive meeting of CISA officials and their exclusive election Partners. This was held late in the afternoon on Election Day. It reportedly lasted for a half hour.

The list includes over 200 names of individuals, government entities, private businesses, media outlets, and at least one tech giant. The list includes a curious mix of members from Dominion, ES&S, ERIC Systems, Amazon, Runbeck, Microsoft, Scytl, several Secretary of State offices, the Associated Press, Amazon, and leftist groups.

Several high-profile individuals were invited to the call, including Jennifer Morrell with The Elections Group, Ryan Macias with The Lafayette Group, Eric Coomer with Dominion, and Joselyn Benson, the controversial Michigan Secretary of State.

Via Yehuda Miller.

Close to 250 individuals were invited to the 3:30 call organized by the CISA election security infrastructure team.

The Gateway Pundit went through the list of attendees who were invited to the 3:30 PM Election Day meeting organized by CISA.

It should be noted that although we found liberal groups included on the list, we did not notice ANY conservative organizations included in the call.

Here are a few of the groups included on the call:

ERIC Systems: The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the ERIC voter roll system that is used in 23 states. The system was originally promoted as a tool to clean up voter rolls. It is anything but that. For example, Wisconsin is an ERIC State and has over 7 million registered voters in a state with less than 4 million eligible voters. ERIC hired the Wisconsin state election leader Sarah Whitt after performing such exemplary work in Wisconsin. Today, we know that the ERIC founder was sharing information from ERIC with Mark Zuckerberg-funded organizations during the 2020 election.

Runbeck: This Arizona company will deliver ballots to 24 states for three elections: presidential preference elections, primaries, and the general election. For some odd reason, the ballot printing company plays a role in examining and counting the ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona. There have been several allegations against the company since the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Associated Press: For some reason, Associated Press employees were invited to join the call on Election Day.

Amazon: At least nine Amazon employees were invited to listen in on the call.

Democracy Works: This is a leftist “get-out-the-vote” group that “drives voter participation.” Interestingly, this group would be invited on the CISA call. The group is funded by the John Pritzker Family Fund, Trump-hating Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund, Craig Newmark Charitable Fund (Craig’s List founder), and Quadrivian Foundation that is linked to Murdoch’s leftie son, James Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn.

Dominion: The voting machine company has been in the news since the 2020 elections. Recently, a Michigan professor, J. Alex Halderman, demonstrated in Georgia court how Dominion machines could be easily hacked and their tabulations altered. Former Dominion engineer Eric Coomer was invited to the call.

KNOWink – electronic pollbook company

Microsoft – at least five Microsoft employees were invited to the call

Smartmatic and ES&S – Voting machine suppliers

Voting.Works – Another leftist non-profit provider of voting machines and open-source election verification software. Voting.Works was created within and incubated by the left-leaning Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT). CDT’s major donors include large left-of-center foundations, including George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.

These are just a few of the organizations invited to join the call at 3:30 PM on Election Day 2020.

Here is the full list of the invited officials:

Feel free to assist us with investigating this list by posting in the comment section or via email to [email protected].

As we researched this Election Day phone call, we found that this does not appear to be an isolated event.

J. Christian Adams at PJ Media reported on a secretive event in 2022 that was organized by the leftist Democracy Fund and included state officials, election company representatives and third parties to discuss election administration.

The report revealed collusion between the US government (the FBI, DOJ, EAC, and CISA), with progressive groups and individuals fueled by progressive money related to US elections (like the Elections Group, CTCL, and Brennan Center), along with individuals from US corporations like Microsoft.

No conservative or right-of-center groups were invited to participate.

From the above, you can see members of government agencies including the FBI, DOJ, EAC and CISA. These individuals and entities are at a function with progressives from the Democracy Fund, the CTCL and corporations like Microsoft.

The Gateway Pundit discovered that several of the groups and participants in the 2022 meeting also were invited to the 2020 Election Day phone call.

We also know that CISA has been censoring conservative content online since 2021 after Joe Biden entered the White House.

So, as CISA was organizing and holding secret chats with leftist organizations, election company representatives, media, and third parties, they were also censoring conservative voices in America.

That sounds un-American. It smells like it could be illegal. And it feels like election interference.

We will continue our reporting on this event and others in the coming days.

Special Thanks to Yehuda Miller!