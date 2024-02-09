Bodycam Footage of Illegal Aliens Who Brutally Attacked NYPD Officers in Times Square Released (VIDEO)

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has released harrowing body camera footage from the January assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square on Thursday.

The released video captures the moment officers approached a mob of illegal aliens obstructing the sidewalk outside a migrant shelter on West 42nd Street, asking them to clear the area.

The situation escalated rapidly when an officer attempted to move Yohenry Brito, identifiable in a yellow jacket, resulting in Brito shoving the officer’s hands away. This action triggered the subsequent melee.

As of Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that a total of seven people have now been indicted in connection to the assault, as reported by abc7 News.

Brito, already under indictment, is being detained on charges including assault, obstruction, and evidence tampering.

Additional indictments have been brought against Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Wilson Juarez, Kelvin Arocha, and Yorman Reveron. They face charges of assault and obstructing governmental administration. Two further suspects have been indicted but will not be identified until arraigned.

Authorities are also actively seeking two more individuals connected to the January 27 attack, releasing photos to the public. Suspects are described as one man in a red hoodie and white hat, standing at 5’9, and another in a black puffer jacket and red hat, around 5’7 in height.

It can be recalled that Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has come under fire for his decision to release several suspects involved in a violent attack on New York City police officers.

Seven of the thirteen alleged assailants were arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. The release of the others, without the requirement of bail, has sparked controversy and concern among law enforcement and the public.

The assailants, identified as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, Yorman Reveron, 24, and Jhoan Boada, 22, were all charged with assault.

An additional two suspects, Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were later arrested and charged with felony assault and robbery. Only Yohenry Brito is currently detained at Rikers Island. These suspects, Venezuelan nationals living in city migrant shelters, were released similarly without bail despite their illegal status and lack of local family ties.

In a particularly brazen gesture, two of the suspects were seen flipping the bird to the press upon their release from court.

Here’s the “poor asylum seekers” who the democrats are allowing into our country. These two were released after attacking NYPD officers and as you can tell they don’t care. They’re on their way back to a free hotel room with free food and a phone. This is where your tax… pic.twitter.com/g1QSiDUJzQ — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) February 1, 2024

Bragg defended his actions, stating that the release was based on the evidence available at the time and emphasizing the importance of ensuring the correct individuals were charged.

“While the video is shocking and disturbing, in order to secure convictions in the court of law, it is essential that we conclusively identify each defendant.”

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” the DA claimed.