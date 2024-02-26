BLM Los Angeles Co-Founder Claims Being a Taylor Swift Fan is ‘Racist,’ and Chiefs Super Bowl Win Was ‘Right-Wing, White-Supremacist Conspiracy’

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles’ co-founder Melina Abdullah has claimed that being a Taylor Swift fan is “racist” and that her boyfriend’s Super Bowl win was a “right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy” in an unhinged social media rant.

Abdullah, 51, is a professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State University Los Angeles.

“Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” Abdullah wrote in a post on X on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan? — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 11, 2024

When the Kansas City Chiefs won, Abdullah wrote, “Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?! Booooooo!!!!”

Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?!

Booooooo!!!!#SuperBowl — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 12, 2024

Swift, of course, is dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the posts were uncovered and news outlets began to cover them, Abdullah tweeted that she was doubling down and used the hashtag “#TaylorSwiftHasSomeRacistFans.”

Here’s the thing…

When fake ass journalists from right-wing outlets turn tweets into news, they spur actual violent responses from their idiotic white-delusionist followers. #TaylorSwiftHasSomeRacistFans #DoublingDown — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 24, 2024

The professor wrote, “Here’s the thing… When fake ass journalists from right-wing outlets turn tweets into news, they spur actual violent responses from their idiotic white-delusionist followers.”

White-delusionists are big mad about my @taylorswift13 tweet…from 2 weeks ago. Anybody know how to share voice messages on social media? — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 24, 2024

Abdullah continued, “White-delusionists are big mad about my @taylorswift13 tweet…from 2 weeks ago. Anybody know how to share voice messages on social media?”

The Daily Mail reports:

She sued the Los Angeles Police Department in 2020 after they descended on her home during a reported swatting incident. On August 19, 2020, the LAPD received a 911 call from someone who claimed he had taken people hostage in Abdullah’s Crenshaw home. In court documents filed with California Superior Court, the mother of three said she feared LAPD SWAT officers would fire their weapons into her home and hurt her children. She accused the LAPD of failing to contact her beforehand despite having her that contact information and claimed the department staged the incident in ‘retaliation’ for her activism. She added that police did not actually believe the claims of an ongoing hostage situation.

Abdullah was swatted two additional times after the lawsuit was announced.