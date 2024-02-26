Biden and Trump Will Both Visit the Border on the Same Day

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both scheduled to visit the southern border this week.

The two main competitors for the 2024 presidential election will both be visiting the border on Thursday.

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday morning.

“On Thursday, President Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders,” the White House said in a statement.

“He will discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border in decades. He will reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more.”

Trump will be visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday. His visit was announced last week.

The former president’s campaign derided Biden’s visit as “chasing us to the border,” according to a report from the Texas Tribune.

Eagle Pass and Brownsville are about five hours apart if driving.