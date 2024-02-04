Biden Team Concerned Robert Hur’s Report Will Include ‘Embarrassing’ Photos of Stolen Classified Documents Stored in Biden Delaware Garage – NO CHARGES EXPECTED

Joe Biden’s team is ‘concerned’ Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, which is expected to be released soon, will include ’embarrassing’ photos of stolen classified documents stored in Biden’s Delaware garage.

Robert Hur is not expected to charge Joe Biden even though he stole classified documents and improperly stored them in his Delaware garage and other unsecured locations.

Rather, the special counsel will release a report on his investigation.

“The prosecutor investigating why classified documents ended up at President Biden’s home and former office is preparing a report that is expected to be sharply critical of how he and his longtime aides handled the material, but the probe isn’t likely to result in a criminal case, according to people familiar with the matter.” The Wall Street Journal reported in November.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden also withheld information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Last October Joe Biden’s scandal spokesman Ian Sams said Biden spent two days with Special Counsel Robert Hur about his handling of stolen classified documents.

AND STILL NO CHARGES AGAINST JOE BIDEN!

Biden’s team is reportedly bracing for Robert Hur’s report which may have ’embarrassing’ photos of the classified documents scattered all over the place in numerous unsecured locations.

Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s stolen classified documents may be released as early as this week, however the exact timing is unclear, according to Axios.

“Biden aides don’t expect criminal charges in the case, but they believe Hur’s report will include embarrassing details — possibly with photos — on how Biden stored documents.” Axios reported.

TWO-TIERED JUSTICE SYSTEM

Recall that Biden’s Justice Department wasted no time indicting Trump for lawfully storing presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ also released staged photos of the ‘classified’ documents stored at Trump’s Florida residence shortly after the raid in August 2022.

Special Counsel Jack Smith also released more photos of the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago in his federal indictment against Trump.

Biden was under investigation for stolen classified documents yet there were no leaks, no charges, no photos, virtually no media coverage and no political fallout.