Biden Suggests House Republicans Partially to Blame for Death of Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday returned to the White House after another vacation in Delaware.

Biden has spent 442 days – 39.2% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Reporters posted up on the South Lawn of the White House asked Biden questions about 47-year-old Russian dissident and Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

Biden suggested House Republicans may be partially to blame for Navalny’s death since they refused to pass the Senate aid bill that allocates billions of dollars to Ukraine.

Makes sense.

“Would you go so far as to say that Alexei Navalny’s blood is on the hands of House Republicans right now?” CNN reporter MJ Lee asked Biden.

What kind of question is this? Only CNN would ask such a ridiculous question.

“I wouldn’t use that term, but they’re making a big mistake not responding,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden, who is trying to lock up his main political opponent for life, mumbled something about considering additional sanctions on Russia after Navalny’s death.

If Joe Biden gets his way, Trump will die in prison.

“Are you going to impose more sanctions on Russia over Navalny’s death?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Moving over considering additional sanctions. Yes!!” Biden said.