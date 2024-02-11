Biden Looks Like Doddering Old Man as He Shuffles Out of Clothing Store in Delaware Amid 25th Amendment Chatter (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday retreated to Delaware for the weekend after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.







And he still wasn’t charged.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden shouted at reporters inquiring about his declining mental faculties on Thursday night.

On Friday Biden retreated without engaging with the press pool posted up on the South Lawn.

“Will you take a cognitive exam?!” a reporter shouted as Biden shuffled over to Marine One for another weekend vacation.

WATCH:

After a disastrous week, Biden takes no questions as he retreats to Delaware for the weekend. Biden has spent 436 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/rvfrUq8JWS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2024

Biden was spotted shuffling around Delaware this weekend. He looked like a doddering old man as he exited a men’s clothing store amid 25th Amendment chatter.

WATCH:

Biden, after a disastrous week, takes no questions as he shuffles out of a Jos. A. Bank store in Delaware pic.twitter.com/E0DrL8xOF2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

Joe Biden is too feeble to campaign.

Meanwhile, President Trump spent the weekend in South Carolina and spoke to a massive crowd of supporters.

Trump’s overflow crowd in South Carolina was massive. Biden could NEVER draw a crowd like this.