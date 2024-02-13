Biden Incoherently Mumbles, Wanders Around Lost in DISASTROUS Remarks with King Abdullah II of Jordan (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday greeted King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan at the South Portico of the White House.

Biden couldn’t help himself and just had to paw Queen Rania Al Abdullah. He clasped her hand and didn’t want to let go.

WATCH:

A diminished Biden greets King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan. He ignores questions and shuffles inside after a quick photo. pic.twitter.com/FNsHN8yvnE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Biden delivered brief remarks alongside King Abdullah II and it was a total disaster.

Joe Biden incoherently mumbled, randomly stopped to acknowledge Barack Obama ‘in the corner,’ and wandered around lost.

“By the way, Barack’s lookin’ at you in the corner over there,” Biden said pointing.

King Abdullah II treated Biden like a nursing home patient and responded by chuckling.

WATCH:

Biden to Jordan's King Abdullah II: "By the way, Barack's lookin' at you in the corner over there" pic.twitter.com/b04fq6TNGU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Biden got confused again and said, “…and the Crown Prince Hussein. Where— is the prince out here? I thought he was coming out. Anyway.”

WATCH:

Biden is confused again: "…and the Crown Prince Hussein. Where— is the prince out here? I thought he was coming out. Anyway." pic.twitter.com/Hsbp0mB4cW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Biden shuffled around lost as King Abdullah II approached the lectern to deliver remarks.

Embarrassing!

WATCH:

BIDEN: What am I doing? Where am I going? pic.twitter.com/CNepEH1lO8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Biden is completely shot.

The special counsel who investigated Biden’s stolen classified documents case said he isn’t competent to stand trial.

Special Counsel Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Hur’s statement on Biden’s diminishing mental faculties triggered 25th Amendment chatter.

Last week New York Congresswomen Claudia Tenney submitted a letter to AG Garland, Biden Cabinet to explore 25th AMENDMENT after Federal prosecutors admitted Joe Biden is unfit for office.

“You need to remove him or you need to charge him,” the New York Congresswoman said to Fox News Trace Gallagher.