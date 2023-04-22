“There Must Be Some Accountability Here” – Elon Musk Responds to Reports that Secretary of State Blinken Organized Intel Letter Defaming Hunter Laptop Story as Russian Disinformation

Joe Biden lied to the American audience.

During the second presidential debate in 2020 Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up on President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was Russian propaganda.


The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

They all lied.

And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

They have never apologized.
Never trust these people.

Watch this video and ask yourself if Kristen Welker is in on this scam.

So where is the accountability?
On Friday David Sacks tweeted this out on the hoax.

David Sacks: The Secretary of State orchestrated a hoax in which 51 government officials falsely accused the Russian government of disinformation in order to cover up Biden family corruption. Is it any wonder that American diplomacy is held in such low regard?

Elon Musk responded: There needs to be some accountability here!

More reaction from Catturd2:

