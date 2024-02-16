Democrats THREATENED Biden Crime Family Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski as He Confirmed Under Oath That Joe Biden is “The Big Guy” – Here Are Key Takeaways from His Testimony



Tony Bobulinski

On Tuesday former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski testified before the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors in the House impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

According to the transcript released on Friday, Democrat lawmakers THREATENED Tony Bobulinski as he confirmed under oath that Joe Biden is indeed “The Big Guy.”

Recall that Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski has repeatedly stated that he met with Joe Biden numerous times to discuss Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

“There are hundreds of data points that Joe Biden was acting in – in a capitalistic term, I would say the chairman,” Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson in an interview last year.

Bobulinski also accused Hunter Biden of committing fraud against his business partners by secretly funneling over $5 million into his own investment firm.

On October 22, 2020, Bobulinski held a press conference where he confirmed Joe Biden lied about his involvement with Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

He also revealed Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy” would get a 10% cut of his deals through SinoHawk.

“In numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gilliar, and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of SinoHawk, on May 13, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity which says, ‘10% held by H for the big guy.’ In that email there’s no question that ‘H’ stands for Hunter, ‘big guy’ for his father, Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski continued, “In fact, Hunter often referred to his father as ‘the big guy,’ or ‘my chairman.’”

Tony Bobulinski said it was made clear to him not to mention Joe Biden’s involvement in writing.

Tony Bobulinski told Congress, “The only reason any of these international business transactions took place – with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family – was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Bide, period.”

The Oversight Committee on Friday released the transcript of Bobulinksi’s testimony.

Here are the key takeaways from Bobulinski’s testimony per Oversight Committee Republicans:

Joe Biden was the brand being sold by the Biden family.

Joe Biden not only knew about his family’s business dealings, but he enabled them and participated in them, despite being buffered by a scheme to maintain “plausible deniability.”

Tony Bobulinski tried to get other Biden family associates to tell the truth about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes. However, one replied, “You’re just going to bury all of us, man.”

JOE BIDEN IS “THE BIG GUY”

Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s business dealings.

During the transcribed interview, Democrats put on a shameful display as they yelled at Mr. Bobulinski, cut him off, belittled him, and threatened him.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman warned Bobulinski, “You want to be a little careful, sir.”

Bobulinski replied, “Careful of what?”

Democrat Reps. Dan Goldman and Jaime Raskin belittled Bobulinski. Raskin and another attorney also yelled at Bobulinski.

Goldman referred to Bobulinski as “this guy.”