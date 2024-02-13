Tony Bobulinski Tells Congress Bidens “Sold Out” America – Says Joe Biden “Enabled” His Son of Sell Access to “Most Dangerous Adversaries” of US

Tony Bobulinski speaks behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee today. His testimony may last 8 hours.

On Tuesday former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, will testify before the House oversight Committee behind closed doors in the House impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

Bobulinski has been an outspoken critic of the Biden family for years now. Of course, thee media has mostly ignored his accusations against Hunter and Joe Biden.

In September 2022 Bobulinski accused the FBI of burying all of the information he gave them on the Biden Crime Family.

OH MY, THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING: Biden Family Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski Says Top FBI Official Tim Thibault Buried Info He Gave to Bureau on Biden Family Criminal Acts

Here is a copy of Tony Bobulinski’s opening statement.

Tony Bobulinski told Congress, “The only reason any of these international business transactions took place – with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family – was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Bide, perid.”

This looks to be another bad week for Old Joe.

Yahoo reported:

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, is expected to testify behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Tuesday as the latest witness in the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

A source familiar with the planning first told Fox News Digital that Bobulinski will appear on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. for a transcribed interview before both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

The testimony could last eight hours, according to the source.

Bobulinski, who worked with Hunter Biden to create the joint-venture SinoHawk Holdings with Chinese energy company CEFC, said he met with Joe Biden in 2017.

