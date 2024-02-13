Tony Bobulinski Tells Congress Bidens “Sold Out” America – Says Joe Biden “Enabled” His Son of Sell Access to “Most Dangerous Adversaries” of US

On Tuesday former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, will testify before the House oversight Committee behind closed doors in the House impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

Bobulinski has been an outspoken critic of the Biden family for years now. Of course, thee media has mostly ignored his accusations against Hunter and Joe Biden.

In September 2022 Bobulinski accused the FBI of burying all of the information he gave them on the Biden Crime Family.

Here is a copy of Tony Bobulinski’s opening statement.

Tony Bobulinski told Congress, “The only reason any of these international business transactions took place – with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family – was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Bide, perid.”

This looks to be another bad week for Old Joe.

Yahoo reported: