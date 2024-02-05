Biden Brags About Defying Supreme Court Ruling on Student Loan Bailout, Claims Debt Cancellation is FREE, “It’s Not Costing People” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday delivered remarks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies. At one point Joe Biden forgot he was in Las Vegas.

“It’ll take you from here to Las Vegas!” Biden, while in Vegas, said of a proposed high-speed rail line.

At one point Joe Biden bragged about defying the US Supreme Court’s ruling on his unconstitutional student loan bailout.

Biden has used a series of workarounds to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his student loan bailout program.

Last year the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Joe Biden’s student loan relief program so the Department of Education rolled out a workaround forbearance program to cancel $39 billion in student loans by counting non-payments as payments for a period of time.

Only it isn’t your typical forbearance program. Borrowers won’t have to pay back ‘missed’ payments or make up the difference of ‘reduced’ payments. No interest will accrue on any of the missed payments.

Last month Biden unilaterally canceled another $5 billion in student loan debt for 74,000 borrowers in his latest vote-buying gimmick.

“The latest round of student debt cancelation brings the total amount canceled under Biden to $136.6 billion for more than 3.7 million Americans, according to the Department of Education. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden’s initial student loan handout last year, which would have cost more than $400 billion.” Fox Business reported last month.

Joe Biden also announced he would cancel student loans for borrowers who took out less than $12,000 and have been in repayment for 10 years.

Biden bragged about forcing hardworking middle-class Americans to pay for other people’s student loans.

“The Supreme Court of the United States blocked me, but they didn’t stop me!” Biden shouted.

Joe Biden: “The Supreme Court of the United States blocked me, but they didn’t stop me!” pic.twitter.com/iwsxmyBEyv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2024

Biden falsely claimed his debt cancellation is free.

Anybody with a basic understanding of economics knows this is a lie.

“It’s not costing people,” Biden said.

This is a lie. The debt is transferred to hardworking Americans who didn’t take out student loans.

