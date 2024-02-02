Another Raid Incoming? Jack Smith Leaks Dubious Story About “Hidden Rooms” FBI Didn’t Search at Mar-a-Lago as His Cases Against Trump Falter

Another day, another leak.

Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked another dubious story to ABC News as his cases against Trump falter.

According to a leak to ABC News, Jack Smith’s prosecutors have questioned witnesses about “hidden rooms” and a locked closet inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

The hidden rooms and locked closet were not searched by federal agents when Biden’s FBI raided Trump’s Florida residence in August 2022.

Sources told ABC News that Trump had the lock on the closet changed while his lawyer searched for classified documents in the basement storage area of Mar-a-Lago.



Machine-gun-toting agents descend on Mar-a-Lago in Aug 2022

“In addition to the closet, the FBI also didn’t search what authorities have called a “hidden room” connected to Trump’s bedroom, sources said.” according to ABC News.

The latest leak hinted at the possibility of another ‘search’ or raid of Trump’s Florida property…just in time for the election.

“It’s also unclear if Trump ever kept any classified documents in either of those spaces, or whether Smith’s team ever considered seeking another warrant to search Mar-a-Lago again.” ABC News said.

Jack Smith is now trying to determine whether there still might be more classified documents at Trump’s estate.

The Special Counsel’s prosecutors questioned witnesses about the so-called ‘missed spaces’ in the months leading up to Trump’s July 2023 indictment.

Why is this information coming out now?

ABC News reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called “hidden room” inside former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn’t check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump’s indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that — long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — Smith’s team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there. According to sources, some investigators involved in the case came to later believe that the closet, which was locked on the day of the search, should have been opened and checked. As investigators would later learn, Trump allegedly had the closet’s lock changed while his attorney was in Mar-a-Lago’s basement, searching for classified documents in a storage room that he was told would have all such documents. Trump’s alleged efforts to conceal classified documents from both the FBI and his own attorney are a key part of Smith’s indictment against Trump in Florida.

Jack Smith’s cases against Trump have hit roadblocks and may be derailed until after the 2024 election.

Jack Smith’s January 6 case against Trump is indefinitely postponed since it is currently held up in a federal appeals court awaiting a decision on Trump’s immunity claims.

In a 6-page order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Judge Chutkan, an Obama appointee, barred Jack Smith from filing any more motions amid Trump’s immunity argument currently pending a decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Tanya Chutkan paused Trump’s January 6 case in DC amid a dispute over the former president’s immunity argument.

Because Trump’s immunity claims are tied up in the appeals court, the DC trial is now indefinitely postponed which will also impact Jack Smith’s classified documents case playing out in a federal court in Florida.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who is overseeing the classified documents case in Florida will likely postpone her trial as well.

The classified documents trial is currently set for May 20, however, Judge Cannon previously hinted she would postpone that trial if the DC trial was postponed.

Stay tuned!