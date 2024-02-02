BREAKING: Trump Election Interference Case in Washington DC Has Been Removed from Court Calendar – Postponed Indefinitely

by
Radical anti-Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan and President Donald Trump

According to several reports the Trump election interference case in Washington DC has been removed from the court calendar.

The case has been postponed indefinitely.

The lawsuit against the former US President was originally scheduled for March 4, 2024 before Super Tuesday.
This is a huge blow to radical Obama Judge Tanya Chatkun and the Marxist horde in America.

The Democrat Party and globalist left was hoping to use this lawfare case to damage Trump in the mainstream media before Super Tuesday.

Now they have to focus on the ridiculous lawfare cases in the communist New York City courts to damage Trump that have already been decided before they start.

The DC case was removed from the calendar within the last five days.

The Washington Post reported:

Former president Donald Trump’s March 4 trial date on charges of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election has been dropped from the public calendar of the federal court in Washington, a sign of what has long been anticipated — that his claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution would delay his trial while it remains on appeal.

The change did not appear on the official criminal case docket before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has made clear since Trump filed his appeal on Dec. 7 that all trial deadlines would be suspended while he challenges the case. On appeal, Trump is arguing that the government does not have authority under the Constitution to bring charges against him for actions he took while president after the 2020 election through the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when he attempted to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election victory.

A delay in the D.C. case makes it increasingly likely that the first of Trump’s four criminal trials could be held this spring in Manhattan on New York state charges of business fraud in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 election. That trial has nominally been set for March 25, but the court in that case has signaled deference to Trump’s federal election subversion case. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has scheduled a pretrial hearing in two weeks — Feb. 15 — and is expected to decide after that if the trial will go forward as planned.

As of at least Thursday, the March 4 trial date was dropped from a date-searchable calendar on the public website of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It was not immediately clear when it was removed. An internal master court trial calendar distributed Jan. 26 showed Trump’s trial date, suggesting the change was recent, according to a federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an internal document.

More from Simon Ateba.

Earlier on Thursday Jack Posobiec tweeted out this on the many unprecedented lawfare suits against President Donald Trump and where they stand as of February 2024.

