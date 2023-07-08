Accused Murderer OJ Simpson Denies He Suffered Massive Heart Attack and “Cheated Death” (VIDEO)

Accused double murderer OJ Simpson denied he suffered a massive heart attack and “cheated death.”

Radar Online reported OJ Simpson, 75, had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery.

OJ Simpson lashed out at the media and denied he suffered a massive heart attack.

Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in June 1994.

Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to OJ Simpson being the murderer, the disgraced football player was found not guilty.

