Accused Murderer OJ Simpson Denies He Suffered Massive Heart Attack and “Cheated Death” (VIDEO)

Accused double murderer OJ Simpson denied he suffered a massive heart attack and “cheated death.”
Radar Online reported OJ Simpson, 75, had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery.
O.J. Simpson is concealing a shocking secret from the world — he is locked in a secret fight for his life, sources have revealed to RadarOnline.com.
In a bombshell exclusive, RadarOnline.com has learned the 75-year-old accused double murderer and former football legend survived a brush with death and had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery.
The device — designed to keep his arteries clear — was fitted by quick-thinking docs who helped him cheat death.
OJ Simpson lashed out at the media and denied he suffered a massive heart attack.
WATCH:
I didn’t realize I had a heart attack until I read it in the news today. pic.twitter.com/nNH6hsYcPd
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 8, 2023
Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in June 1994.
Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to OJ Simpson being the murderer, the disgraced football player was found not guilty.