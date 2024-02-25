25TH AMENDMENT: People Are Starting to Say it’s Time for Biden to be Removed From Office

by

If you have been following political news for the last several years, you remember that Democrats and the media actually tried to argue that Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, claiming that there was a problem with his mental state.

They even trotted out a Yale psychiatrist named Bandy Lee to diagnose Trump from afar. She ended up losing her job over that, but she served her purpose for the left.

Now that the special counsel has confirmed what almost everyone knew about Biden, and his disastrous comments afterwards, people are starting to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden. You know what they say about payback.

FOX News reports:

GOP Rep. Tenney calls to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office after ‘alarming’ Hur report

Fox News Digital obtained a letter Tenney, R-N.Y., sent to Attorney General Garland Thursday night, sharing her “grave concerns” following the report.

“After concluding that President Biden knowingly and willfully removed, mishandled, and disclosed classified documents repeatedly over a period of decades, Mr. Hur nevertheless recommended that charges not be brought against him,” Tenney wrote. “Special Counsel’s reasoning was alarming.”

Tenney added: “He recited numerous instances in which President Biden exhibited dramatically compromised mental faculties and concluded that a jury would be likely to perceive President Biden as a sympathetic and forgetful old man.”

Tenney is not alone in this. Mark Levin commented:

Senator Mike Lee of Utah:

Byron York of the Washington Examiner:

Sean Davis of The Federalist:

Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois:

Senator Josh Hawley:

Senator Rick Scott:

Never-Trumper Andy McCarthy:

Democrats would likely never allow this to happen, but the simple fact that people are saying it is incredibly damaging for Biden.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.