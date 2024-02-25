25TH AMENDMENT: People Are Starting to Say it’s Time for Biden to be Removed From Office

If you have been following political news for the last several years, you remember that Democrats and the media actually tried to argue that Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, claiming that there was a problem with his mental state.

They even trotted out a Yale psychiatrist named Bandy Lee to diagnose Trump from afar. She ended up losing her job over that, but she served her purpose for the left.

Now that the special counsel has confirmed what almost everyone knew about Biden, and his disastrous comments afterwards, people are starting to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden. You know what they say about payback.

FOX News reports:

GOP Rep. Tenney calls to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office after ‘alarming’ Hur report Fox News Digital obtained a letter Tenney, R-N.Y., sent to Attorney General Garland Thursday night, sharing her “grave concerns” following the report. “After concluding that President Biden knowingly and willfully removed, mishandled, and disclosed classified documents repeatedly over a period of decades, Mr. Hur nevertheless recommended that charges not be brought against him,” Tenney wrote. “Special Counsel’s reasoning was alarming.” Tenney added: “He recited numerous instances in which President Biden exhibited dramatically compromised mental faculties and concluded that a jury would be likely to perceive President Biden as a sympathetic and forgetful old man.”

Biden resign now. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 9, 2024

Tenney is not alone in this. Mark Levin commented:

Tonight, on my radio show, I will start explaining that the special counsel report should trigger the 25th amendment and removeal of Biden. Yes, yes, I know who would become president, but it would be no different and she's an electoral disaster as well. But the issue is… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 8, 2024

Senator Mike Lee of Utah:

I agree with @RepLuna—the fact that President Biden is suffering from serious cognitive issues is a significant threat to national security. His cabinet members need to invoke the 25th Amendment. If they don’t, they—and he—should be impeached. We don’t need this. https://t.co/spYNOXRiR2 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 9, 2024

Byron York of the Washington Examiner:

Devastating report; classified documents investigation yields telling evidence of 81 year-old Joe Biden's serious memory problems. 25th Amendment territory. https://t.co/MjpKFvZ5Fn pic.twitter.com/ab4PkQVQiE — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 8, 2024

Sean Davis of The Federalist:

If Trump wasn’t mentally fit to serve as president six years ago under the 25th Amendment, as countless left-wing morons told us, how is he fit to stand trial today before the same regime that just magically declared Biden gets to both remain as president and not stand trial? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 8, 2024

Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois:

For the safety of our nation, Joe Biden must resign. He could not remember basic facts about his life. He is not competent to remain as Commander-in-Chief & every day that he remains, he puts America at risk. If he won't resign, the Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/ZN7bJM5uZk — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 8, 2024

Senator Josh Hawley:

Time for the 25th Amendment — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 8, 2024

Senator Rick Scott:

In defending his mental sharpness, Biden just mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt. This train wreck of a press conference confirms the need for the 25th Amendment. https://t.co/TzF4cc8nfe — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 9, 2024

Never-Trumper Andy McCarthy:

BREAKING: Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy says there is enough evidence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Joe Biden after Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded his investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. “Well, my first impression was… pic.twitter.com/bisFxPzCxU — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) February 9, 2024

Democrats would likely never allow this to happen, but the simple fact that people are saying it is incredibly damaging for Biden.