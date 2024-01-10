“You’re Dangerous!” – Hunter Biden Snaps at Reporter Asking Why He Spoke with His Dad on Speakerphone to Talk to Business Partners (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden on Wednesday showed up for the House Committee hearing on the pending resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Congressional Republicans previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Republicans initiated contempt of Congress proceedings after Hunter defied the subpoena.

Hunter made a shock appearance at Wednesday’s hearing. He showed up with his attorneys Kevin Morris and Abbe Lowell and stared down lawmakers.

Hunter fled as soon as Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to call him out!

Hunter Biden traffics women for sex but ran away when I was recognized to speak to him. The only women Hunter Biden likes to deal with are the women he hires for sex, flies across the country, films and photos his disgusting porn with, and post his nasty videos on porn sites.… pic.twitter.com/ps9C5u1fv3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 10, 2024

Reporters swarmed Hunter after he stormed out of the hearing and made his way through the halls of Congress.

One reporter asked Hunter about putting Joe Biden on speakerphone with his business associates and he snapped.

“Why did you put your dad on speakerphone if he had nothing to do with your business!? You put him on speaker multiple times to talk to your business partners!” Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn asked Hunter as he briskly walked through the hall.

“Do you have a dad? Does he call you? Do you answer the phone?” Hunter said.

“Yes,” Hillary Vaughn said. “But why did you need to talk to him during business meetings if he had nothing to do with your business?”

“You’re dangerous. You’re very dangerous!” Hunter said to Vaughn as he walked away.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Why did you put your dad on speakerphone if he had nothing to do with your business!? You put him on speaker multiple times to talk to your business partners!” HUNTER BIDEN: *keeps walking* pic.twitter.com/TYFGXFhO3y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee over the summer to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Archer told lawmakers the ‘Biden brand’ helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.