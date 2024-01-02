World Braces for Release of Epstein Client List Sometime This Week – 150 Names Expected to Be Made Public

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft dropped a bombshell two weeks ago that 177 of Jeffrey Epstein’s high profile associates are in for a New Year’s surprise as they will be named in court documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

A few of the individuals were apparently identified by the Daily Mail, including housekeepers. The only high profile person identified was Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

President Bill Clinton is expected to be named as “Doe 36” in “more than fifty redacted filings.”

The material is related to a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) in New York against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre released a statement yesterday on X taunting those about to be exposed on the “naughty list.”

The BBC reported on what we can expect from the release: