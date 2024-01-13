WATCH: Ron DeSantis Flees From Laura Loomer as She Confronts Him About Being an Absentee Governor

Journalist Laura Loomer confronted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at his hotel in Iowa on Friday.

Loomer asked him about being an absentee governor, when he plans to exit the race, and more.

DeSantis appeared stressed as he ignored the questions and bolted into an elevator.

“I confronted DeSantis as he was walking into his hotel, and he hid from me inside the hotel convenience store and used his staffers, including @Kelly_Kundinger, to physically block my body,” Loomer wrote of the incident in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “His staff also shoved me and tugged on my clothing so that DeSantis could get away from me and run into an elevator.”

MUST WATCH: RON DESANTIS GOT LOOMERED INSIDE HIS HOTEL IN IOWA .@RonDeSantis Ron DeSantis just got LOOMERED at his hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, 3 days before the Iowa Caucus! I confronted DeSantis as he was walking into his hotel, and he hid from me inside the hotel… pic.twitter.com/KmzNusvtIn — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 12, 2024

Loomer continued:

I asked DeSanctus if he plans on endorsing President Trump when DeSantis loses the Iowa Caucus on Monday, January 15, 2024. I asked him why he is an ABSENTEE GOVERNOR who unethically changed the law in Florida so he could run for President on taxpayer dime and keep his Gubernatorial salary while he abandoned Floridians during multiple storms and an insurance crisis. I asked him why he is ALWAYS backing down even though his PAC is named [Never Back Down]. I also asked DeSantis when he’s going to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race since he’s polling at 14% in Iowa, and 5% in New Hampshire.

“RON DESANTIS RAN AWAY FROM ME AND HE WAS PETRIFIED TO SEE ME!” Loomer added.

The DeSantis campaign had Loomer removed from an event last week and called the police on her.

“RON DESANTIS CALLED THE COPS ON ME AND HAD ME REMOVED FROM HIS IOWA CAMPAIGN EVENT TONIGHT EVEN THOUGH I HAD A TICKET!” Loomer wrote.

BREAKING: RON DESANTIS CALLED THE COPS ON ME AND HAD ME REMOVED FROM HIS IOWA CAMPAIGN EVENT TONIGHT EVEN THOUGH I HAD A TICKET! I was just removed from @RonDeSantis’s Presidential Campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa and threatened with ARREST by a police officer even… pic.twitter.com/4jIehE83UX — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 7, 2024

Loomer continued, “I was just removed from @RonDeSantis ’s Presidential Campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa and threatened with ARREST by a police officer even though I had a ticket. I called the restaurant named ‘Who’s On 1st’ ahead of time and they confirmed the restaurant was open to the public on the top floor, but @RonDeSantis called the cops on me because he doesn’t want me asking him, @chiproytx , @RepThomasMassie and @bobvanderplaats questions about why @RonDeSantis said J6ers aren’t patriots, and why he has allowed for Capitol police to have an office in Tampa, Florida to hunt down Trump supporters.”

“I was told if I came back I would be taken to jail,” she added.

Loomer has also offered a cash prize for citizen journalists confronting DeSantis and Haley.

The journalist is offering $2,000 total in cash prizes — $250 per video, with up to eight winners — to “whoever can film themselves peacefully confronting and asking a relevant question.”

“Perhaps you could ask Nikki Haley about her marital infidelity, or you could ask Ron DeSantis about why he supports the confiscation of land from Iowa farmers through eminent domain. Or you can come up with your own questions based on my reporting at Loomered.com!” Loomer wrote about the contest in a post on X.

WATCH: IT’S LOOMER TIME! Last night on my show, I announced the first official Loomer Unleashed competition for citizen journalists. I will be giving away $2,000 total in cash prizes ($250 per video, up to 8 winners) to whoever can film themselves peacefully confronting and… pic.twitter.com/jzDr3UfWl5 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 5, 2024

The post continued, “This is a fun and easy way for YOU to get involved and support President Donald Trump in the primary and to MAKE SURE he ends up on the ballot in November. Ever wanted to try your hand at citizen journalism but could never find the right way to start? Well here’s your chance!”

Since the contest was announced, Haley has stopped taking questions from the audience at her events.